Dunfermline Athletic transfers assessed: Has a lack of ‘new’ faces masked a good window?

There was a familiar end to the summer transfer window for Dunfermline Athletic: disappointment from some sections of the support.

Owen Moffat – who made his debut in the draw at Inverness – on a season-long loan deal from Blackpool was the only piece of business on transfer deadline day but was James McPake’s seventh signing of the summer window.

If the other two windows under the Pars boss’s tenure are anything to go by, he’s not done there.

In fact, McPake spoke recently about the adverse effect the extension of the loan window – a product of the ‘Covid season’ – can have on clubs’ transfer business.

However, it does mean another month for potential loan signings – a huge part of the team’s success last season.

Familiarity breeds attraction (to new signings)

Dunfermline are, to an extent, victims of their own success in the transfer market.

Objectively speaking, Sam Fisher, Ewan Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler are excellent pieces of business – three players who have performed well for the club and have the potential to grow with it.

Had they been signed having not played on loan at East End Park last season, there would probably be a bit more excitement about the window overall.

As it stands, there are some who are unsatisfied with the business done so far – but then there were many unhappy when the previous two windows closed.

New faces at Dunfermline Athletic this transfer window

Michael O’Halloran was the only new recruit brought to the club on a permanent deal, while Moffat, Ben Summers and Harry Sharp were all added in on loan.

The latter was a signing Dunfermline were forced into after an injury to Deniz Mehmet.

O’Halloran is an experienced signing, adds pace to the attack and should hopefully be a dangerous Championship player once he’s settled into the side.

Summers impressed for Dunfermline Reserves during the week before making his first start in Inverness, showing some great technique at times versus the Highlanders.

Moffat made his debut as a substitute in the same match, was involved in the equaliser and almost sealed a dream debut after slaloming through the Caley defence.

Moffat goes close:

Loans and free agents

Moffat and Summers are both players Dunfermline tried to sign in previous windows and fit the mould of those who have come before.

They also both played alongside Otoo at Celtic B and having those connections can only be beneficial for integration – on and off the field.

We could see another join on loan, as Premiership clubs now have a better idea of who is staying and who is going.

There is also still scope to bring in free agents. Alex Jakubiak has been training with the Pars and could yet still sign at East End Park.

Jakubiak or not, striker is the position that still needs to be strengthened.

Grading Dunfermline Athletic transfer window…

As well as causing issues for some managers, the extension of the domestic loan window in the SPFL also makes the task of grading Dunfermline’s summer business a little more difficult.

Ritchie-Hosler initially signed on loan on September 30 last year and Otoo first came to the club after the January transfer window had closed.

Long-term injuries to key players haven’t helped the optics but it should be noted there have been no significant outgoings and the club acted last season to tie down their players to longer contracts.

While they are still light up front, Dunfermline are well-stocked in other areas of the field and are following a similar strategy to that which brought success last season – and still have some business to do.

Grade: B+