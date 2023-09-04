Dunfermline Athletic transfers assessed: Has a lack of ‘new’ faces masked a good window?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic transfers assessed: Has a lack of ‘new’ faces masked a good window?

James McPake has made seven summers signings since the Pars secured promotion back to the Championship.

Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ben Summers, Harry Sharp, Michael O'Halloran and Owen Moffat. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ben Summers, Harry Sharp, Michael O'Halloran and Owen Moffat. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

There was a familiar end to the summer transfer window for Dunfermline Athletic: disappointment from some sections of the support.

Owen Moffat – who made his debut in the draw at Inverness – on a season-long loan deal from Blackpool was the only piece of business on transfer deadline day but was James McPake’s seventh signing of the summer window.

If the other two windows under the Pars boss’s tenure are anything to go by, he’s not done there.

In fact, McPake spoke recently about the adverse effect the extension of the loan window – a product of the ‘Covid season’ – can have on clubs’ transfer business.

DAFC manager James McPake, who made seven signings during the recent transfer window. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake made seven signings during the recent transfer window. Image: SNS.

However, it does mean another month for potential loan signings – a huge part of the team’s success last season.

Familiarity breeds attraction (to new signings)

Dunfermline are, to an extent, victims of their own success in the transfer market.

Objectively speaking, Sam Fisher, Ewan Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler are excellent pieces of business – three players who have performed well for the club and have the potential to grow with it.

Dunfermline’s business during the summer transfer window. Image: Narey’s Toepoker.

Had they been signed having not played on loan at East End Park last season, there would probably be a bit more excitement about the window overall.

As it stands, there are some who are unsatisfied with the business done so far – but then there were many unhappy when the previous two windows closed.

New faces at Dunfermline Athletic this transfer window

Michael O’Halloran was the only new recruit brought to the club on a permanent deal, while Moffat, Ben Summers and Harry Sharp were all added in on loan.

Dunfermline brought in Harry Sharp, pictured with the ball in his hands, on loan during the summer window. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline brought in Harry Sharp on loan during the summer window. Image: SNS.

The latter was a signing Dunfermline were forced into after an injury to Deniz Mehmet.

O’Halloran is an experienced signing, adds pace to the attack and should hopefully be a dangerous Championship player once he’s settled into the side.

Summers impressed for Dunfermline Reserves during the week before making his first start in Inverness, showing some great technique at times versus the Highlanders.

Ben Summers making his first start for Dunfermline Athletic versus Inverness. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Ben Summers made his first start for Dunfermline versus Inverness. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Moffat made his debut as a substitute in the same match, was involved in the equaliser and almost sealed a dream debut after slaloming through the Caley defence.

Moffat goes close:

Loans and free agents

Moffat and Summers are both players Dunfermline tried to sign in previous windows and fit the mould of those who have come before.

They also both played alongside Otoo at Celtic B and having those connections can only be beneficial for integration – on and off the field.

Owen Moffat, dribbling against Inverness, was Dunfermline's final signing of the summer transfer window. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Owen Moffat was Dunfermline’s final signing of the summer transfer window. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

We could see another join on loan, as Premiership clubs now have a better idea of who is staying and who is going.

There is also still scope to bring in free agents. Alex Jakubiak has been training with the Pars and could yet still sign at East End Park.

Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak is a free agent. Image: SNS.

Jakubiak or not, striker is the position that still needs to be strengthened.

Grading Dunfermline Athletic transfer window…

As well as causing issues for some managers, the extension of the domestic loan window in the SPFL also makes the task of grading Dunfermline’s summer business a little more difficult.

Ritchie-Hosler initially signed on loan on September 30 last year and Otoo first came to the club after the January transfer window had closed.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler made his return for Dunfermline Athletic at the weekend. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler made his return for Dunfermline Athletic at the weekend. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Long-term injuries to key players haven’t helped the optics but it should be noted there have been no significant outgoings and the club acted last season to tie down their players to longer contracts.

While they are still light up front, Dunfermline are well-stocked in other areas of the field and are following a similar strategy to that which brought success last season – and still have some business to do.

Grade: B+

More from Football

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty: We will learn from St Johnstone disappointment
Scott Constable enters the fray for his Dundee United debut
Who is Scott Constable? Jim Goodwin lowdown on Scotland U17 starlet who became Dundee…
Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee new boy Ricki Lamie says St Johnstone draw felt like a defeat as…
Louis Moult hails the Dundee United fans
Why Louis Moult ‘had a tear in his eye’ ahead of Airdrieonians clash as…
Jermaine Hylton in action for Arbroath against Dundee
Jermaine Hylton: 18-month baby break made memories off the park - now to create…
Lewis Vaughan scored a double to rescue the points for Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy.
Match-winner Lewis Vaughan senses 'something different' at Raith Rovers
Max Kucherivayi was the St Johnstone hero against Dundee.
St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi knows where he needs to improve - and Dundee…
Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winning goal for Raith Rovers with Keith Watson and Jamie Gullan. Images: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy and Tony Fimister.
5 Raith Rovers talking points: The Entertainers of the Scottish Championship
Max Kucheriavyi has become a goalscoring midfielder, Steven MacLean was the happier manager with Saturday's result and Chris Kane impressed.
ERIC NICOLSON: Max Kucheriavyi has found his calling card, Chris Kane is more vital…
Kai Fotheringham is mobbed by Dundee United players after scoring.
5 talking points as Jim Goodwin oversees Dundee United's best defensive start since being…