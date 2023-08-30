Patients to protest against dire state of Lochgelly health centre during health secretary visit

Angry Lochgelly citizens are to protest against the dire state of their health centre during a visit by the Scottish health secretary next week.

The David Street premises were declared unfit for purpose several years ago.

And there are fears the practice may close completely unless action is taken.

Michael Matheson will see the issue for himself when he pays a visit on Monday morning.

And locals have been urged to come together to stage a peaceful protest outside during his tour.

The building is not watertight and buckets are put out every time it rains.

Wheelchair access is described as shocking, carpets are damp and there are no windows in some rooms, meaning they are too hot in summer and cold in winter.

However, a £6 million plan by NHS Fife to replace the centre was dealt a blow in March, when the Scottish Government delayed funding by several years.

Lochgelly health centre protest as building ‘falling apart’

Patients say enough is enough and have now formed a campaign group, Friends of Lochgelly Health Centre.

Chairman Garrie Roberts said: “The building is totally falling apart.

“You can see all the patches in the roof and there is no privacy for patients. It’s terrible.”

He added: “Residents have campaigned for a new health centre for more than a decade.

“Come along to our health centre in Lochgelly, where you will receive very professional help in very antiquated surroundings.

“If it’s raining please bring an umbrella and if you’re disabled please leave your wheelchair at the front door.

“The health secretary is visiting, hopefully with his wet weather attire just in case!”

‘We need a firm commitment on funding’

Mr Roberts and some other members of the campaign group have been granted a meeting with Mr Matheson on Monday to make their feelings known.

And locals are urged to gather in the health centre car park from 10.20am.

He said: “We need a firm commitment from the Scottish Government over funding for the new health centre.

“The crux of the matter, as we understand it, is that without the funding we are in imminent danger of losing the practice in Lochgelly completely.

“We have no arguments with NHS Fife but we have lost faith in the Scottish Government due to the past broken promises.

“Hopefully, bringing these issues to the fore will give the community a true bearing of where we are being led and what the future holds for the residents of Lochgelly.”

Scottish Government ‘still committed to project’

NHS Fife says it remains committed to developing a new Lochgelly health centre as soon as possible.

Proposals were first drawn up more than seven years ago.

And a business case presented to the Scottish Government last year.

However, it is up to Holyrood to provide funding.

And while the Scottish Government also says it is committed, it is taking a phased approach to funding capital projects.

This means money for a new health centre in Lochgelly will not be available until at least 2025.