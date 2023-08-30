Patients to protest against dire state of Lochgelly health centre during health secretary visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patients to protest against dire state of Lochgelly health centre during health secretary visit

The building has been unfit for purpose for several years, with buckets put out every time it rains.

By Claire Warrender
Garrie Roberts, chairman of Friends of Lochgelly Health Centre, is calling for a peaceful protest
Garrie Roberts, chairman of Friends of Lochgelly Health Centre, is calling for action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Angry Lochgelly citizens are to protest against the dire state of their health centre during a visit by the Scottish health secretary next week.

The David Street premises were declared unfit for purpose several years ago.

And there are fears the practice may close completely unless action is taken.

Garrie Roberts with fellow group members, Councillor Mary Lockhart and Ken White. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Michael Matheson will see the issue for himself when he pays a visit on Monday morning.

And locals have been urged to come together to stage a peaceful protest outside during his tour.

The building is not watertight and buckets are put out every time it rains.

Wheelchair access is described as shocking, carpets are damp and there are no windows in some rooms, meaning they are too hot in summer and cold in winter.

However, a £6 million plan by NHS Fife to replace the centre was dealt a blow in March, when the Scottish Government delayed funding by several years.

Lochgelly health centre protest as building ‘falling apart’

Patients say enough is enough and have now formed a campaign group, Friends of Lochgelly Health Centre.

Chairman Garrie Roberts said: “The building is totally falling apart.

“You can see all the patches in the roof and there is no privacy for patients. It’s terrible.”

Lochgelly Health Centre
Lochgelly Health Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He added: “Residents have campaigned for a new health centre for more than a decade.

“Come along to our health centre in Lochgelly, where you will receive very professional help in very antiquated surroundings.

“If it’s raining please bring an umbrella and if you’re disabled please leave your wheelchair at the front door.

“The health secretary is visiting, hopefully with his wet weather attire just in case!”

‘We need a firm commitment on funding’

Mr Roberts and some other members of the campaign group have been granted a meeting with Mr Matheson on Monday to make their feelings known.

And locals are urged to gather in the health centre car park from 10.20am.

SNP health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

He said: “We need a firm commitment from the Scottish Government over funding for the new health centre.

“The crux of the matter, as we understand it, is that without the funding we are in imminent danger of losing the practice in Lochgelly completely.

“We have no arguments with NHS Fife but we have lost faith in the Scottish Government due to the past broken promises.

“Hopefully, bringing these issues to the fore will give the community a true bearing of where we are being led and what the future holds for the residents of Lochgelly.”

Scottish Government ‘still committed to project’

NHS Fife says it remains committed to developing a new Lochgelly health centre as soon as possible.

Proposals were first drawn up more than seven years ago.

And a business case presented to the Scottish Government last year.

However, it is up to Holyrood to provide funding.

And while the Scottish Government also says it is committed, it is taking a phased approach to funding capital projects.

This means money for a new health centre in Lochgelly will not be available until at least 2025.

Conversation