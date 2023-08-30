Will you stick to 20mph on Albert Street? Here comes Stobswell ‘slow day’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will you stick to 20mph on Albert Street? Here comes Stobswell ‘slow day’

Stobswell locals hope that this Saturday's 'slow day' demonstration will show drivers that 'Twenty's Plenty' on Albert Street.

By Joanna Bremner
Fionn Stevenson and members of the Albert Street Action Group who are asking drivers to travel at 20mph on Albert Street this Saturday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Stobswell residents want drivers to lower their speed from 30mph to 20mph on Albert Street this Saturday.

Members of the Albert Street Action Group have been fighting to make their area safer for pedestrians.

This Saturday, they are asking drivers to ignore 30mph signs and opt, instead, to drive at 20mph.

Fionn Stevenson, convenor for the group, said: “It’s about helping the public to understand that making a move from 30 miles an hour to 20 isn’t a big deal. The proof is in the pudding.

“Why don’t you have a go at driving at 20 miles an hour?” she said. “You’ll see for yourself that it’s really not that bad.”

David MacDougall, Fionn Stevenson and Ian Kinsey of the Albert Street Action Group. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Although Dundee City Council provisionally accepted their appeal to change Albert Street from 30mph to 20mph, Fionn hasn’t taken her foot off the gas.

“We want to keep the pressure on the council you want to keep this issue in the public eye, so that the council know that we haven’t gone away,” she said.

“We will keep fighting for this until we see the signs go up.”

20mph limit will target Albert Street ‘rat run’

Fionn and the other campaigners believe that reducing the speed organically on Albert Street will make it safer for pedestrians.

She said: “There’s old photos of Albert Street back in the day, before there were many motorcars.

“You look at it in 1910 and the kids are playing on the street, and people are stopping and chatting.

“Who wants to stop and chat when you’ve got a bloody great artic bearing down on you?

“It makes people frightened.”

There will be other actions on the day, including cleaning up the property opposite Green’s Supermarket. ASAG members will also ask pedestrians to try out the crossings on the road and record their thoughts afterwards.

Ian Kinsey, member of ASAG said: “Reducing the limit is a significant traffic calming
measure that can save lives.

“Moreover, 20mph might discourage HGVs from using Albert Street as a rat run between the Kingsway and city centre.”

Ian Kinsey of the Albert Street Action Group. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He added: “On the day, in a spirit of support for 20 is plenty, ASAG is asking drivers to travel from the Stobswell junction, at the foot of the Morgan Academy, along Albert Street and Blackscroft to the East Port Roundabout by the Olympia pool, and back up to the Stobswell junction, driving at no more than 20mph.

“According to the RAC there is no minimum speed limit in the UK, so drivers will be within the law. Participants can do the course once or as often as they want.”

Rest of Stobswell ‘keen on the idea’ of 20mph

And what does the rest of Stobswell think of the upcoming “Slow Day”?

“Everyone’s sympathetic,” said Fionn.

“Everybody is really keen on the idea and really grateful.

“A lot of people are saying things like ‘keep up the good work’ and ‘I’m glad this happening’.

“How that will translate into feet on the ground on Saturday, we’ll have to see.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “On 21 August 2023 the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee approved the preparation of a Traffic Regulation Order to reduce the speed limit on Albert Street to 20mph.

“The draft order will be subject to statutory consultation, following which public notices will be advertised.

“Should any objections be received to the public notices an item will be brought to a future fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee to decide whether to proceed with making the order.

“Meantime the legal speed limit on Albert Street remains at 30mph.”

