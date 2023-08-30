Will you stick to 20mph on Albert Street? Here comes Stobswell ‘slow day’

Stobswell residents want drivers to lower their speed from 30mph to 20mph on Albert Street this Saturday.

Members of the Albert Street Action Group have been fighting to make their area safer for pedestrians.

This Saturday, they are asking drivers to ignore 30mph signs and opt, instead, to drive at 20mph.

Fionn Stevenson, convenor for the group, said: “It’s about helping the public to understand that making a move from 30 miles an hour to 20 isn’t a big deal. The proof is in the pudding.

“Why don’t you have a go at driving at 20 miles an hour?” she said. “You’ll see for yourself that it’s really not that bad.”

Although Dundee City Council provisionally accepted their appeal to change Albert Street from 30mph to 20mph, Fionn hasn’t taken her foot off the gas.

“We want to keep the pressure on the council you want to keep this issue in the public eye, so that the council know that we haven’t gone away,” she said.

“We will keep fighting for this until we see the signs go up.”

20mph limit will target Albert Street ‘rat run’

Fionn and the other campaigners believe that reducing the speed organically on Albert Street will make it safer for pedestrians.

She said: “There’s old photos of Albert Street back in the day, before there were many motorcars.

“You look at it in 1910 and the kids are playing on the street, and people are stopping and chatting.

“Who wants to stop and chat when you’ve got a bloody great artic bearing down on you?

“It makes people frightened.”

There will be other actions on the day, including cleaning up the property opposite Green’s Supermarket. ASAG members will also ask pedestrians to try out the crossings on the road and record their thoughts afterwards.

Ian Kinsey, member of ASAG said: “Reducing the limit is a significant traffic calming

measure that can save lives.

“Moreover, 20mph might discourage HGVs from using Albert Street as a rat run between the Kingsway and city centre.”

He added: “On the day, in a spirit of support for 20 is plenty, ASAG is asking drivers to travel from the Stobswell junction, at the foot of the Morgan Academy, along Albert Street and Blackscroft to the East Port Roundabout by the Olympia pool, and back up to the Stobswell junction, driving at no more than 20mph.

“According to the RAC there is no minimum speed limit in the UK, so drivers will be within the law. Participants can do the course once or as often as they want.”

Rest of Stobswell ‘keen on the idea’ of 20mph

And what does the rest of Stobswell think of the upcoming “Slow Day”?

“Everyone’s sympathetic,” said Fionn.

“Everybody is really keen on the idea and really grateful.

“A lot of people are saying things like ‘keep up the good work’ and ‘I’m glad this happening’.

“How that will translate into feet on the ground on Saturday, we’ll have to see.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “On 21 August 2023 the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee approved the preparation of a Traffic Regulation Order to reduce the speed limit on Albert Street to 20mph.

“The draft order will be subject to statutory consultation, following which public notices will be advertised.

“Should any objections be received to the public notices an item will be brought to a future fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee to decide whether to proceed with making the order.

“Meantime the legal speed limit on Albert Street remains at 30mph.”