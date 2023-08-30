Dundee knifeman who attacked rival after three-day booze and drug binge is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee knifeman who attacked rival after three-day booze and drug binge is jailed

Michael Torano suddenly lunged forward with the Stanley blade and slashed his victim's face.

By Ross Gardiner
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.

A Dundee knifeman who left his victim permanently disfigured after three days of binging on drink and drugs is behind bars.

Convicted drug dealer Michael Torano, 33, left his victim scarred for life was in the attack in Dundee’s Craigie area.

He and another man arrived at their victim’s partner’s home on July 9 last year.

He said: “You’ll ken who I am – I’m Mikey Torano,” then pulled out the knife and slashed his face, a court previously heard.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin previously said the pair struggled and the man was not wounded further.

He needed 14 stitches for a one-cm-long cut and there is still a scar.

Handyman Torano pled guilty to the July 9 2022 assault at Mossgiel Crescent, which left his victim “severely” injured and permanently disfigured.

He was on bail at the time.

‘Existential crisis’

Torano was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced following the completion of a social work report.

His solicitor Theo Finlay said: “It’s acknowledged that this is an extremely serious and violent offence.

“To some extent, it’s out of character.

“This was not planned. It was to some extent spontaneous.

“It occurred at a time when he had been binging on drugs and alcohol for two or three days.

“He hadn’t slept for two or three days.”

Michael Torano
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.

Mr Finlay explained Torano believed his victim was involved in the robbery of a mobile phone from a family member earlier in 2022.

The solicitor explained trained joiner Torano had been experiencing a crisis since stopping working.

Mr Finlay added his client was assessed as a medium risk of reoffending and was finding prison difficult as it meant being separated from his child.

He added: “It’s set against a background of really a continuing sort of existential crisis in his life.

“He had been in this slump for four years.

“The offence was committed against a background of substance misuse.

“There have been continuing difficulties with regard to that.”

Jailed

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced Torano to 17 months imprisonment with post-release supervision.

He explained the sentence would have been 42 months, reduced to 37 for the plea of guilty.

The sheriff knocked off a further 20 months due to the time Torano has spent remanded in connection with the offence.

Sheriff Brown said: “You seem to acknowledge this is a serious matter.

“There’s no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

After Torano is released, he will be supervised for eight months.

This prison sentence will begin on January 15, following the completion of another sentence he is currently serving.

Drug offences

In May, Torano was jailed for 15 months after being found guilty of being concerned in the supply of a huge street Valium haul.

He had blamed his dead father for the haul of more than 55,500 tablets – worth around £27,000 – found in a cupboard at his mother’s home on November 3 2020.

Torano also had a cannabis cultivation at his sister’s flat, next door to his mother’s in Dundee‘s Linfield Street.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

