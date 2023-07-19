Dundee slasher left victim with 12cm facial cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee slasher left victim with 12cm facial cut

Michael Torano, who is in jail over a drugs stash he tried and failed to pin on his dead dad, permanently disfigured his victim with a Stanley knife.

By Ross Gardiner
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.

A convicted Dundee drug dealer left a man scarred for life after a Stanley blade attack in the city’s Craigie area.

Michael Torano was one of two uninvited men who arrived at victim Ross Ramsay’s partner’s home on July 9 last year.

He told Mr Ramsay: “You’ll ken who I am, I’m Mikey Torano,” then pulled out the knife and slashed his face.

Mr Ramsay needed 14 stitches to close the wound after his mum took him to A&E at Ninewells, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

In May, Torano was jailed for more than a year after being found guilty of being concerned in the supply of a huge street Valium haul.

He told jurors the drugs belonged to his dead dad.

Assault

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told the court that Mr Ramsay had been at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Dundee.

That evening, he received a call from Kevin O’Donnell and agreed for him to attend at the property too.

Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.

Mr O’Donnell didn’t say anyone else would be coming.

But when he arrived just after 7pm, Torano and another man were with him.

After Mr Ramsay and Mr O’Donnell shook hands, Torano said: “You ken who I am, I’m Mikey Torano.”

Torano lunged towards his victim with a Stanley knife and slashed him.

Mr Ramsay could feel blood running down his face.

He engaged in a struggle to prevent him being struck again.

Mr O’Donnell and the third man watched without engaging, Ms Gilmartin said.

Eventually, Mr Ramsay was able to phone his mum and asked to be taken to A&E.

At Ninewells, he received 14 stitches to close a laceration 12cm long and 0.5cm wide which stretched across his right eye.

The fiscal depute said the scar remains, more than a year later.

Mr Ramsay also had a 1cm cut on the left side of his face.

Admission

Torano was brought to court from HMP Perth where he admitted the grisly assault.

He pled guilty to attacking Mr Ramsay at a home in Mossgiel Crescent on July 9 last year while acting with another.

The charge states Torano struck his victim with a sharp implement and then punched him on the face and body.

Torano appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

This left Mr Ramsay “severely” injured and permanently disfigured.

Torano was on bail at the time of the attack.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said he would reserve his mitigation until background reports were prepared.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until August 29.

He specifically requested post-release supervision and extended sentences are considered.

Drug offences

33-year-old Torano was found guilty after a trial in April of being concerned in the supply of street Valium Etizolam.

He had blamed his dead father for the massive haul of more than 55,500 tablets of the class-C drug found in a cupboard at his mother’s home on November 3 2020.

The stash was worth around £27,000.

Former handyman Torano also had a cannabis cultivation at his sister’s flat, next door to his mother’s in Dundee‘s Linfield Street.

He was jailed for 15 months for the Etizolam haul and handed a concurrent sentence for the cannabis.

