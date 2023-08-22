More 20mph zones to be introduced to tackle road casualties in Dundee

More 20mph zones will be introduced in Dundee in a bid to reduce road casualties.

A recent report showed nobody died on city roads last year, but the number of injuries increased.

Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee approved plans to drop a number of roads in Dundee to 20mph on Monday.

As part of an ongoing programme, around 30% of roads earmarked to become 20mph have already been changed and the latest round will see this increased to 45%.

The move was welcomed at Monday’s meeting but concerns were raised about how the new limits will be enforced.

Councillor Jax Finnegan asked: “How will it be monitored, how will it be enforced?

“I’m sure the signage itself, the majority of Dundee drivers will pay heed to that, but what happens if they don’t?”

However Ewan MacNaughton, head of sustainable transport and roads, pointed out breaking speed limits is a police matter.

“Police Scotland are responsible for enforcement of speed limits as it’s a road traffic violation,” he said.

“They do have a dedicated road traffic policing unit and a big part of that is in addition to responding to road traffic incidents, speeding does form part of that.”

20mph limits will be implemented in the Mains of Claverhouse area, Craigiebank Sheltered Housing Complex and the Denhead of Gray area during this financial year.

Pedestrian crossings will also introduced in the following areas: