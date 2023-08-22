More 20mph zones to be introduced to tackle road casualties in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More 20mph zones to be introduced to tackle road casualties in Dundee

Dundee City Council has been introducing 20mph limits across the city in an effort to make roads safer.

By Liam Rutherford
More roads in Dundee will have a 20mph limit. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

More 20mph zones will be introduced in Dundee in a bid to reduce road casualties.

A recent report showed nobody died on city roads last year, but the number of injuries increased.

Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee approved plans to drop a number of roads in Dundee to 20mph on Monday.

As part of an ongoing programme, around 30% of roads earmarked to become 20mph have already been changed and the latest round will see this increased to 45%.

Further limits will be implemented by the end of the financial year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The move was welcomed at Monday’s meeting but concerns were raised about how the new limits will be enforced.

Councillor Jax Finnegan asked: “How will it be monitored, how will it be enforced?

“I’m sure the signage itself, the majority of Dundee drivers will pay heed to that, but what happens if they don’t?”

However Ewan MacNaughton, head of sustainable transport and roads, pointed out breaking speed limits is a police matter.

“Police Scotland are responsible for enforcement of speed limits as it’s a road traffic violation,” he said.

“They do have a dedicated road traffic policing unit and a big part of that is in addition to responding to road traffic incidents, speeding does form part of that.”

Ewan MacNaughton, head of sustainable transport and roads. Image: Dundee City Council

20mph limits will be implemented in the Mains of Claverhouse area, Craigiebank Sheltered Housing Complex and the Denhead of Gray area during this financial year.

Pedestrian crossings will also introduced in the following areas:

  • Balgillo Road/Forthill Road
  • Kings Cross Road/Dunsinane Avenue
  • Craigie Drive/Craigiebarn Road
  • Macalpine Road/St Leonards Place
  • Laird Street at Craigowl Primary School

