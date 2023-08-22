Dundee mum waits weeks for repairs after car crashes into wall outside new home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum waits weeks for repairs after car crashes into wall outside new home

The incident at the start of July caused significant damage at the Derby Street development.

By James Simpson
Sarah Ritchie outside her Derby Street home with the damaged wall.
Sarah Ritchie outside her Derby Street home with the damaged wall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum says she has been waiting weeks for repairs after part of a wall outside her new home was demolished in a crash.

The incident at the start of July caused significant damage to the wall outside Sarah Ritchie’s maisonette on Derby Street in the Hilltown.

Since then, Sarah says she has been looking for answers over who is responsible for fixing the wall – contacting both the developer, Robertson Partnership Homes, and Dundee City Council.

It comes just months after the £26 million development welcomed its first residents following a series of delays.

The car crashed into the wall at the Derby Street development
Part of the wall was demolished in the crash. Image: Sarah Ritchie

Sarah, 32, described the moment the car crashed into the wall on July 2.

She said: “There was a big bang when it happened at around 6.30am.

“I came out and there were car parts and bricks everywhere.

“The car went through two walls before eventually stopping at the path to my house.

“Due to the impact, an electric box on the street was also damaged.”

Fears wall is ‘unsteady’ after crash at Derby Street development

Despite some of the debris being removed on the day, the mum-of-one says no further works have been carried out.

She said: “While I’m a council tenant, I’ve been going to both Robertson and the council to try and find out when this will be fixed.

“Workers at the site were even telling me they were surprised it hadn’t been repaired.

“I’m concerned about the wall at my path being unsteady.

“It’s been seven weeks now and we’re still left with it looking like this.”

Sarah Ritchie with the damaged wall outside her Derby Street home
Sarah has been waiting weeks for repairs to the damaged wall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Robertson Partnership Homes, which is still working to complete some of the properties in the Derby Street development, says it will be doing repairs.

A spokeswoman said: “The property at Derby Street was handed over at the time of the incident.

“As such, the property is under the ownership of Dundee City Council.

“We have assisted the council with the technical information for the wall and they have recently instructed us to carry out the repairs.

“We will contact the tenant shortly to make the necessary arrangements.”

