Dundee mum waits weeks for repairs after car crashes into wall outside new home

A Dundee mum says she has been waiting weeks for repairs after part of a wall outside her new home was demolished in a crash.

The incident at the start of July caused significant damage to the wall outside Sarah Ritchie’s maisonette on Derby Street in the Hilltown.

Since then, Sarah says she has been looking for answers over who is responsible for fixing the wall – contacting both the developer, Robertson Partnership Homes, and Dundee City Council.

It comes just months after the £26 million development welcomed its first residents following a series of delays.

Sarah, 32, described the moment the car crashed into the wall on July 2.

She said: “There was a big bang when it happened at around 6.30am.

“I came out and there were car parts and bricks everywhere.

“The car went through two walls before eventually stopping at the path to my house.

“Due to the impact, an electric box on the street was also damaged.”

Fears wall is ‘unsteady’ after crash at Derby Street development

Despite some of the debris being removed on the day, the mum-of-one says no further works have been carried out.

She said: “While I’m a council tenant, I’ve been going to both Robertson and the council to try and find out when this will be fixed.

“Workers at the site were even telling me they were surprised it hadn’t been repaired.

“I’m concerned about the wall at my path being unsteady.

“It’s been seven weeks now and we’re still left with it looking like this.”

Robertson Partnership Homes, which is still working to complete some of the properties in the Derby Street development, says it will be doing repairs.

A spokeswoman said: “The property at Derby Street was handed over at the time of the incident.

“As such, the property is under the ownership of Dundee City Council.

“We have assisted the council with the technical information for the wall and they have recently instructed us to carry out the repairs.

“We will contact the tenant shortly to make the necessary arrangements.”