Agnes Boardman: Husband’s tribute to one of Tayside theatre community’s most prominent figures

By Chris Ferguson
Photograph of Agnes Boardman.
Agnes Boardman gave years of service to theatre across Tayside.

Agnes Boardman, one of the most prominent figures in the Tayside theatre community, has died aged 82.

A founding member of Thomson-Leng Youth Music Theatre, and Tread the Boards Youth Music Theatre, Agnes was diagnosed with advanced cancer just two months ago.

Born and bred in Arbroath she was a well respected theatre performer and director – and will probably be best remembered for her outstanding portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I, which she played in Arbroath in 1990 and in Dundee in 1998 – the latter opposite her husband Brian as The King of Siam.

Agnes first met Brian when they were cast opposite each other for a production of Ruddigore with Angus Gilbert and Sullivan Society in 1987.

A stage scene of the King and I with Brian and Agnes.
Agnes and Brian in The King and I.

The couple married in 1990 and they had just celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary last month.

Over the years, Agnes starred in stage productions with the Abbey Theatre Club, Arbroath Musical Society, Midas, Angus Gilbert and Sullivan Society, Tayport Musical Society and Thomson-Leng Musical Society.

She also performed at the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Buxton and won best costume awards at the first three festivals in 1994, 1995 and 1996.

Brian said: “She was an extremely talented lady, a fine actress, singer, director, costume designer and makeup artist and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

Agnes and Brian in Call Me Madam.
Agnes and Brian in Call Me Madam.

Agnes and Brian founded Thomson-Leng Youth Music Theatre in 1998, before forming their own theatre company, Tread the Boards Youth Music Theatre, in 2002.

For 12 years they produced some of finest young theatre talent in the area, with many going on to perform on the professional stage in musical theatre productions and opera in London’s West End, on tour and abroad.

Agnes’s funeral will take place on Thursday August 24 2023 at George Stewart funeral director’s chapel, Arbroath, at 11.30am; Arbroath Western Cemetery at 12.30pm; then The Caird Suite, Gayfield, at 12.45pm to which all family and friends are most welcome.

