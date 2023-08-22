Firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats in St Andrews

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in St Andrews.

Crews were called to City Road at around 1.20pm on Tuesday.

It is understood no one was in the flats at the time it was reported.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports at 1.20pm of a fire in a block of flats in City Road in St Andrews.

“We have three appliances at the scene, from St Andrews and Cupar.

“Crews continue to use a hose reel jet to fight the fire.

“They are also ventilating the building.”

The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed.