Dunkeld residents may lose water supply after fault discovered

Dunkeld residents are being warned that they may lose their water supply after a fault was discovered.

Scottish Water says it will undertake essential repairs to a valve on the water network near Blairgowrie Road this evening.

The work is scheduled to begin at 11pm, with an estimated completion time of 1am.

A Scottish Water statement said: “While we carry out the repair, please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure.

“Customers may also experience discoloured or aeriated water as a result of this work.”

Brown water advice

Residents may also notice brown water coming from their taps.

In this event, the organisation advises people to run their cold-water kitchen tap at a reduced pressure until it runs clear.

“Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so,” Scottish Water advised.

“Follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from your cold-water kitchen tap.

“If you experience white water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24 to 48 hours.”

Customers needing additional support can call 0800 0778 778 or sign up here as a priority services customer.