Dunkeld residents may lose water supply after fault discovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dunkeld residents may lose water supply after fault discovered

Scottish Water says it will undertake essential repairs to a valve on the water network.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Residents are having their water supplies affected.
Residents are having their water supplies affected.

Dunkeld residents are being warned that they may lose their water supply after a fault was discovered.

Scottish Water says it will undertake essential repairs to a valve on the water network near Blairgowrie Road this evening.

The work is scheduled to begin at 11pm, with an estimated completion time of 1am.

A Scottish Water statement said: “While we carry out the repair, please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure.

“Customers may also experience discoloured or aeriated water as a result of this work.”

Brown water advice

Residents may also notice brown water coming from their taps.

In this event, the organisation advises people to run their cold-water kitchen tap at a reduced pressure until it runs clear.

“Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so,” Scottish Water advised.

“Follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from your cold-water kitchen tap.

“If you experience white water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24 to 48 hours.”

Customers needing additional support can call 0800 0778 778 or sign up here as a priority services customer.

More from Perth & Kinross

Image shows artists Anna Kelso, Caitlyn Hanna and Helen O'Brien standing behind some of the art work they have made at Creative Catalyst in Perth.
Creative Catalyst Perth: Offering a step onto the creative career ladder to Perthshire's young…
drug deaths scotland
Dundee charts record fall in drug deaths as Scotland-wide figure declines
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Pair cause Perth and Fife railway chaos after leaving train and walking down tracks
Grant Archibald, outgoing Chief Executive of NHS Tayside. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside failed to comply with work from home guidance during Covid pandemic
Margaret Williamson stood trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wannabe model jailed for frenzied attack that left Perth woman with shattered spine
Inveralmond Industrial Estate.
Van selling stone-baked pizzas could be coming to Perth industrial estate
Glenfarg Community transport Group members in front of their mini bus.
Perthshire residents become bus drivers and save lifeline village service from the axe
Queens Hotel, Perth.
MP criticises plan to add 115 asylum seekers to two Perth hotels
NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
NHS Tayside chief breaks silence on departure as politicians react
Thomas Law appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Coke-abusing Perth boyfriend kicked pregnant partner in stomach

Conversation