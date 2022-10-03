Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing

By James Simpson
October 3 2022, 1.33pm Updated: October 3 2022, 2.09pm
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Future tenants of a £26 million housing development in Dundee are living in limbo as they await an entry date – four years after work began.

Building work at the 162-home Derby Street project continues, after several setbacks including coronavirus lockdowns.

Developer Robertson Partnership Homes was also forced to down tools last year to allow for a fire safety inspection that hadn’t been accounted for in the original timescales.

The Derby Street project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The Derby Street project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Future residents were previously given a potential move-in date in August, with other potential move-in dates being allocated in September and October.

Now they have been told their homes may not be ready until next year, leaving them living out of boxes.

Dundee City Council, jointly managing the project with Hillcrest Homes, was also unable to give a definitive date, saying phase one properties will be ready “in the near future”.

Derby Street housing entry date ‘could be the start of next year’

Paige Reid was originally told she could be in her new home by August of this year.

The 30-year-old said: “We received the letter in July confirming we’d been offered a property on Harcourt Street.

“The letter stipulated we had to formally accept by August 2 and viewings would be carried out there after.

“After some discussions I was told I could be in by the end of August but that hasn’t happened.

“It was then the start of September, before I was told it could be the end of this year or it could be the start of next year.

“It could now be the end of October.

Work is well under way at the Derby Street project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Work is well under way at the Derby Street project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I’m not holding out much hope – given we’ve had several dates now.

“The frustration is really around the lack of explanation surrounding the delays.

“I’ve been partially boxed up ready to move now for several weeks, I fear there will be further delays.”

‘Cloak and dagger approach’

Coldside Labour councillor George McIrvine said he is aware a date at the end of October was now earmarked.

He says tenants should be given better updates about delays.

George McIrvine at the development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

He said: “It does feel there has been a cloak and dagger approach to this.

“We’ve spent a lot of time trying to get answers regarding a more accurate timeline of getting entry.

“It shouldn’t have been a hard ask to give applicants a clearer update on the reason behind any delays.

“We’ve informed Paige of the new proposed date we’ve been told.

“Given the experience she has had so far I totally understand her frustration and why she isn’t assured it’s going ahead.

“For the next phases there needs to be a more open and transparent approach of any issues surrounding the development.”

Handovers will begin in ‘near future’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The first phase of handovers will begin in the near future.

“The council, Hillcrest and Robertson Partnership Homes continue to work together closely and have regular discussions.

“The £26 million Derby Street project remains a hugely important urban regeneration programme for the Hilltown and will provide energy efficient social housing for rent in the next stage in our ambitious plans for this area of the city.

“This project will transform the site where multi-storey blocks previously stood, providing 162 high-quality homes in this vibrant part of Dundee.”

