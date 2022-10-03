Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Future tenants of a £26 million housing development in Dundee are living in limbo as they await an entry date – four years after work began.

Building work at the 162-home Derby Street project continues, after several setbacks including coronavirus lockdowns.

Developer Robertson Partnership Homes was also forced to down tools last year to allow for a fire safety inspection that hadn’t been accounted for in the original timescales.

Future residents were previously given a potential move-in date in August, with other potential move-in dates being allocated in September and October.

Now they have been told their homes may not be ready until next year, leaving them living out of boxes.

Dundee City Council, jointly managing the project with Hillcrest Homes, was also unable to give a definitive date, saying phase one properties will be ready “in the near future”.

Derby Street housing entry date ‘could be the start of next year’

Paige Reid was originally told she could be in her new home by August of this year.

The 30-year-old said: “We received the letter in July confirming we’d been offered a property on Harcourt Street.

“The letter stipulated we had to formally accept by August 2 and viewings would be carried out there after.

“After some discussions I was told I could be in by the end of August but that hasn’t happened.

“It was then the start of September, before I was told it could be the end of this year or it could be the start of next year.

“It could now be the end of October.

“I’m not holding out much hope – given we’ve had several dates now.

“The frustration is really around the lack of explanation surrounding the delays.

“I’ve been partially boxed up ready to move now for several weeks, I fear there will be further delays.”

‘Cloak and dagger approach’

Coldside Labour councillor George McIrvine said he is aware a date at the end of October was now earmarked.

He says tenants should be given better updates about delays.

He said: “It does feel there has been a cloak and dagger approach to this.

“We’ve spent a lot of time trying to get answers regarding a more accurate timeline of getting entry.

“It shouldn’t have been a hard ask to give applicants a clearer update on the reason behind any delays.

“We’ve informed Paige of the new proposed date we’ve been told.

“Given the experience she has had so far I totally understand her frustration and why she isn’t assured it’s going ahead.

“For the next phases there needs to be a more open and transparent approach of any issues surrounding the development.”

Handovers will begin in ‘near future’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The first phase of handovers will begin in the near future.

“The council, Hillcrest and Robertson Partnership Homes continue to work together closely and have regular discussions.

“The £26 million Derby Street project remains a hugely important urban regeneration programme for the Hilltown and will provide energy efficient social housing for rent in the next stage in our ambitious plans for this area of the city.

“This project will transform the site where multi-storey blocks previously stood, providing 162 high-quality homes in this vibrant part of Dundee.”