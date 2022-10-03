Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears

By James Mulholland
October 3 2022, 1.45pm
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Dealer's snooker ball strop at Perth Prison cost taxpayers hundreds
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn - as long as he discusses it with…
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'You have no authority' — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
Alexander Miller was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife creep who sexually abused child at teenage house party avoids jail after 'stopping…
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Teenage joiner wrote off Mini in Kirkcaldy drink-drive crash
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Motorist found guilty of causing cyclist's death in Fife crash
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve 'IRA' threats to police in Angus
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Fake Amazon driver who conned 90-year-old Crieff woman is 'victim of Brexit'
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Friday court round-up — Smashed tooth and late-night threats

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry
Williams appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

Editor's Picks