More 20mph zones to be introduced in Dundee as road casualties rise

Dundee City Council has been introducing 20mph limits across the city, with plans to expand further this year.

By Liam Rutherford
A 20mph zone sign.
20mph speed limits in Dundee to increase as casualties rise. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

More 20mph zones will be introduced in Dundee in a bid to tackle road injuries.

A new report showed nobody died on city roads last year, but the number of casualties increased.

Next week Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee will be asked to approve plans to drop a number of roads in Dundee to 20mph.

This is part of an ongoing programme. Around 30% of roads marked to become 20mph have already been changed and the latest round will see this increased to 45%.

Council ‘no way complacent’ on Dundee road safety

Committee convener Steven Rome said: “The council is absolutely committed to improving road safety in the city and ensuring that as few people are injured as possible.

“We are in no way complacent and this report illustrates the measures we continue to take across the city.

“This ranges from the extension of 20mph Zones to looking at the need for more pedestrian crossings.

“Bringing in measures that are proven to improve road safety are therefore a vital part of our work.

“What we have been doing is helping to protect people from serious injury and death and we will keep doing it until our roads are as safe as they can possibly be.”

Further limits will be implemented by the end of the financial year. Image: Kim Cessford

The roll out of 20mph limits in the Mains of Claverhouse area, Craigiebank Sheltered Housing Complex and the Denhead of Gray area will be set in motion this financial year if approved by the committee at a meeting on Monday.

The committee will also consider proposals for pedestrian crossings in the following areas:

  • Balgillo Road/Forthill Road
  • Kings Cross Road/Dunsinane Avenue
  • Craigie Drive/Craigiebarn Road
  • Macalpine Road/St Leonards Place
  • Laird Street at Craigowl Primary School

