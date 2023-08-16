Developer who ‘fell in love with Perth’ wants to turn former council offices into 26 flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Developer who ‘fell in love with Perth’ wants to turn former council offices into 26 flats

The 'beautiful and stunning building' could soon be housing.

By Kieran Webster
The former offices in Atholl Place, Perth.
There are plans to turn former offices into flats on Atholl Place in Perth.

Disused office space in Perth city centre could be turned into 26 new flats.

Plans submitted by Declan O’Raw could see Blackfriars Development Centre on Athol Place turned into apartments.

The offices were previously used by Perth and Kinross Council.

The development would see the conversion of four of the five floors in the building.

Floorplans show a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom flats throughout the premises.

Perth and Kinross Council used the building in 2014.
A view of the office when used by Perth and Kinross Council in 2014. Image: Google Street View.

There are no plans to develop the attic of the building. However, there will be a full roof repair.

The windows will also be double-glazed to help with its energy rating.

Work on Perth flats could start this year

Alloa-based developer, Declan O’Raw, said he is passionate about bringing life back to older buildings.

He told The Courier: “We recently fell in love with Perth because of its parks, river and how close the whole city centre is.

“We noticed the building at Athol Place was empty for a number of years and sort of left in a bad state.

“Developing it was an easy decision for us – there’s not a lot of new city developments which provide parking in the city centre.

“It’s a beautiful and stunning building on the outside and the look of it will not change. We love the look of it.

“There is a massive shortage of homes in the UK – and with people working from home businesses are moving out of these old buildings.

“The sort of projects which involves renovating old businesses gives me a real buzz.”

Former council offices could be converted

Declan confirmed he hopes to begin work on the property by the tail end of the year.

The renovation would take around a year to complete – with the flats for sale at a “mid-range price”, he added.

The plans will be considered in the coming months.

Elsewhere in Perth, plans have also been lodged to build 72 affordable flats at the site of the former Hillside Hospital on Dundee Road.

