Developer who ‘fell in love with Perth’ wants to turn former council offices into 26 flats

Disused office space in Perth city centre could be turned into 26 new flats.

Plans submitted by Declan O’Raw could see Blackfriars Development Centre on Athol Place turned into apartments.

The offices were previously used by Perth and Kinross Council.

The development would see the conversion of four of the five floors in the building.

Floorplans show a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom flats throughout the premises.

There are no plans to develop the attic of the building. However, there will be a full roof repair.

The windows will also be double-glazed to help with its energy rating.

Work on Perth flats could start this year

Alloa-based developer, Declan O’Raw, said he is passionate about bringing life back to older buildings.

He told The Courier: “We recently fell in love with Perth because of its parks, river and how close the whole city centre is.

“We noticed the building at Athol Place was empty for a number of years and sort of left in a bad state.

“Developing it was an easy decision for us – there’s not a lot of new city developments which provide parking in the city centre.

“It’s a beautiful and stunning building on the outside and the look of it will not change. We love the look of it.

“There is a massive shortage of homes in the UK – and with people working from home businesses are moving out of these old buildings.

“The sort of projects which involves renovating old businesses gives me a real buzz.”

Former council offices could be converted

Declan confirmed he hopes to begin work on the property by the tail end of the year.

The renovation would take around a year to complete – with the flats for sale at a “mid-range price”, he added.

The plans will be considered in the coming months.

Elsewhere in Perth, plans have also been lodged to build 72 affordable flats at the site of the former Hillside Hospital on Dundee Road.