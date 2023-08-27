Dundee Car bursts into flames on busy Dundee street Fire crews were called to Dura Street shortly before 3.3pm on Sunday. By Laura Devlin August 27 2023, 5.21pm Share Car bursts into flames on busy Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4674718/car-fire-dura-street-dundee/ Copy Link The aftermath of the car fire on Dura Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Firefighters tackled a car on fire on a busy Dundee street on Sunday. Emergency services were called to Dura Street shortly before 3.30pm after receiving reports a vehicle was on fire. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent one appliance from the Kingsway East station to the scene. The road has been taped off following the car fire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Police were also in attendance and photos from the scene show the burnt out vehicle has been taped off. There are no reports of any injuries. Witnesses have reported the road at the Eliza Street junction and at the fork of Dura Street has been closed following the incident. The burnt out car. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “The call came in at 3.28pm and the stop message came at 3.48pm. “One appliance was sent from the Kingsway station. “Police were also in attendance.” A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Officers were called to a report of a vehicle on fire on Dura Street in Dundee around 3.30pm on Sunday. “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and police provided traffic management. “There were no suspicious circumstances and there are no further inquiries.”