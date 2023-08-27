Car bursts into flames on busy Dundee street

Firefighters tackled a car on fire on a busy Dundee street on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Dura Street shortly before 3.30pm after receiving reports a vehicle was on fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent one appliance from the Kingsway East station to the scene.

Police were also in attendance and photos from the scene show the burnt out vehicle has been taped off.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Witnesses have reported the road at the Eliza Street junction and at the fork of Dura Street has been closed following the incident.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “The call came in at 3.28pm and the stop message came at 3.48pm.

“One appliance was sent from the Kingsway station.

“Police were also in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Officers were called to a report of a vehicle on fire on Dura Street in Dundee around 3.30pm on Sunday.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and police provided traffic management.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and there are no further inquiries.”