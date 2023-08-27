PICTURES: Kirriemuir honours ultimate sacrifice at town war memorial centenary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Kirriemuir honours ultimate sacrifice at town war memorial centenary

Veterans, standard bearers and military cadets took part in a ceremony to mark the centenary of Kirriemuir war memorial.

Standards lowered in honour of the fallen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Standards lowered in honour of the fallen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Graham Brown

Kirriemuir honoured its fallen heroes in a ceremony to mark the centenary of the town’s war memorial.

Under leaden Sunday skies, the granite cenotaph bearing the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice was the setting for a poignant remembrance organised by Kirriemuir Heritage Trust.

The memorial sits in Kirrie cemetery at The Hill.

Kirriemuir war memorial centenary ceremony.
Veterans salute the fallen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It was funded by public subscription after World War One.

Mabel, Dowager Countess of Airlie, unveiled the memorial on August 12 1923.

Striking memorial

The stone pillar is topped by a kilted solider, with raised rifle and fixed bayonet.

Its sides bear the names of the service personnel who perished in two world wars, many from the Black Watch since Kirrie was in the historic regiment’s recruiting heartland.

Veterans organisations and standard bearers from the regiments and corps of those remembers on the memorial took part.

The cadet services were also represented and Forfar Instrumental Band played during the service.

Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Young Sea Cadets from TS Duncan joined the commemoration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It was led by the Rev. John Orr , Revd Fr Dijo Thomas and Revd Mike Benwell.

Reflections at the memorial were delivered by Major General Martin Smith CB MBE DL.

He is a former senior Royal Marines officer who commanded 3 Commando Brigade and was Commandant General of the Royal Marines from 2014 to 2016.

Retired Black Watch Major and former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said it was an important event.

Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Major Ronnie Proctor addresses the ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The centenary of this memorial, paid for by public subscription, is an anniversary which we should all remember.

“I was pleased with the turnout of so many representatives from the organisations involved and the people of Kirriemuir.

“Kirriemuir Heritage Trust deserve great credit for marking this centenary.”

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the solemnity of the Angus ceremony.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
A piper’s lament for the fallen.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Standard bearers wear the famous Red Hackle.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
The ceremonial party mark the centenary.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Respect in the Angus rain.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Cadets remember their forebears.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Forfar Instrumental Band play during the ceremony.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Major Ronnie Proctor’s salute to fallen comrades.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Standards raised.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
A salute in the Kirrie showers.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
The laying of wreaths.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Major General Martin Smith addresses the commemoration.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Sheltering in solemnity.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
The kilted soldier.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Standards lowered at the memorial.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
A new generation remembers.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Standard bearers stand in honour.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Royal Marines Cadets took part.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Forfar Instrumental Band played through the Kirrie rain.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Veterans reunited.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
A full turnout.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Silent thoughts.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
The Rev. John Orr of Kirrie Glens and United Parish Church addresses the ceremony.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Veterans gather.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Praise for the fallen.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
The cenotaph scene.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Service and sacrifice.
Kirriemuir war memorial centenary.
Nemo me impune lacessit.
What
Red hackles in the rain.

