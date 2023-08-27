PICTURES: Kirriemuir honours ultimate sacrifice at town war memorial centenary

Kirriemuir honoured its fallen heroes in a ceremony to mark the centenary of the town’s war memorial.

Under leaden Sunday skies, the granite cenotaph bearing the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice was the setting for a poignant remembrance organised by Kirriemuir Heritage Trust.

The memorial sits in Kirrie cemetery at The Hill.

It was funded by public subscription after World War One.

Mabel, Dowager Countess of Airlie, unveiled the memorial on August 12 1923.

Striking memorial

The stone pillar is topped by a kilted solider, with raised rifle and fixed bayonet.

Its sides bear the names of the service personnel who perished in two world wars, many from the Black Watch since Kirrie was in the historic regiment’s recruiting heartland.

Veterans organisations and standard bearers from the regiments and corps of those remembers on the memorial took part.

The cadet services were also represented and Forfar Instrumental Band played during the service.

It was led by the Rev. John Orr , Revd Fr Dijo Thomas and Revd Mike Benwell.

Reflections at the memorial were delivered by Major General Martin Smith CB MBE DL.

He is a former senior Royal Marines officer who commanded 3 Commando Brigade and was Commandant General of the Royal Marines from 2014 to 2016.

Retired Black Watch Major and former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said it was an important event.

“The centenary of this memorial, paid for by public subscription, is an anniversary which we should all remember.

“I was pleased with the turnout of so many representatives from the organisations involved and the people of Kirriemuir.

“Kirriemuir Heritage Trust deserve great credit for marking this centenary.”

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the solemnity of the Angus ceremony.