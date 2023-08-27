GALLERY: Flyers drop in on Montrose air station for big weekend

Magnificent men and women in their flying machines made it a spectacular weekend at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

The Broomfield attraction has been created around the site of Britain’s first operational military airfield.

It was established by No. 2 Squadron Royal Flying Corps in February 1913.

RAF Montrose went on to deliver protection for Scotland’s east coast and train pilots from Britain and abroad through two world wars.

And it has become a mecca for flyers from the UK for the annual fly-in and family fun weekend.

A range of extra attractions were laid on for families at the centre.

Those included displays of military and vintage vehicles, performances by musicians and dancers and craft stalls.

Montrose painting

The event also saw the unveiling of a collaborative artwork centred on the historic base.

Battle of Britain historian Joel Diggle from Arteology and artist Marc Heaton have researched a series of moments from the Battle of Britain which will eventually be made into a calendar.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers unveiled ‘A Low-Level Attack Master Class’ shortly before she took to the skies herself on Saturday.

MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald said the fly-in had once again been a major success alongside the family fun weekend.

He paid tribute to all who contributed to the event, including MAHSC’s dedicated team of volunteers.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the action on the ground and in the air at Montrose.