GALLERY: Flyers drop in on Montrose air station for big weekend

A variety of aircraft headed for Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre for the annual fly-in at the site of Britain's first operational military airfield.

Kai McDermott,10, takes a seat in the centre's Red Baron replica. Image: Paul Reid
Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Magnificent men and women in their flying machines made it a spectacular weekend at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

The Broomfield attraction has been created around the site of Britain’s first operational military airfield.

It was established by No. 2 Squadron Royal Flying Corps in February 1913.

RAF Montrose went on to deliver protection for Scotland’s east coast and train pilots from Britain and abroad through two world wars.

And it has become a mecca for flyers from the UK for the annual fly-in and family fun weekend.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre fly-in
Aerobatics above Montrose.

A range of extra attractions were laid on for families at the centre.

Those included displays of military and vintage vehicles, performances by musicians and dancers and craft stalls.

Montrose painting

The event also saw the unveiling of a collaborative artwork centred on the historic base.

Battle of Britain historian Joel Diggle from Arteology and artist Marc Heaton have researched a series of moments from the Battle of Britain which will eventually be made into a calendar.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers unveiled ‘A Low-Level Attack Master Class’ shortly before she took to the skies herself on Saturday.

Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers about to take to the air with pilot Gordon Moir. Image: Neil Werninck

MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald said the fly-in had once again been a major success alongside the family fun weekend.

He paid tribute to all who contributed to the event, including MAHSC’s dedicated team of volunteers.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the action on the ground and in the air at Montrose.

Montrose Air Station Centre fly-in
The crowd get close to the Broomfield action.
Montrose Air Station Centre fly-in
Open-air flying.
CR0044582Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre family fun day and fly-in. Pic shows Kai McDermott,10 enjoying a seat in the Red Barron ....Pic Paul Reid
A busy landing strip.
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre fly-in
A military visitor.
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre fly-in
The Basin Belles are joined by a young fan.
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre fly-in
Thumbs up from Perth-based instructor/examiner Dai Heather-Hayes in his 1981 Pitts S-2A Special.
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre fly-in
The Basin Belles entertain in one of the station’s historic hangars.
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre fly-in
Montrose five-year-old Jack Macdonald tries out the cockpit for size with Edinburgh pilot Tom Card.
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre fly-in
A 1981 Pitts Special in the air.
Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre fly-in
On approach.

 

 

 

