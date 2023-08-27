Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Hearts teamsheet error, Luke McCowan’s stunning strike and more transfers after Dens victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Hearts teamsheet error, Luke McCowan’s stunning strike and more transfers after Dens victory

The Dark Blues defeated the Jambos at Dens Park thanks to a 30-yard McCowan lob - but was he supposed to start?

By George Cran
Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee beat Hearts. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee beat Hearts. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty insists his Dundee side were well worth their three points after a 1-0 win over Hearts earned a first Premiership victory of the season.

Luke McCowan scored the screamer but it was “human error” who got the assist after a pre-match mishap with the team sheets.

The Dark Blues announced a starting XI with Josh Mulligan in midfield. However, team lines submitted to referee Alan Muir had McCowan in his place.

Mulligan may have been the original plan but it was McCowan who started.

And he made the most of it, lobbing Zander Clark from 30 yards for the only goal of the game and earning the Man of the Match award.

Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS

“It doesn’t surprise me with Luke,” Docherty said post-match.

“He did it against Fleetwood in pre-season, actually from further out.

“At the time I’m telling him to pass but I remembered he’d done it before.

“He’s a good player and typifies the type of player we have here.

“I’m really pleased for him but more for the squad because they got their rewards for all their hard work.”

Error

So what happened with the team sheets?

“There was something happened before the game. Human error you put it down to,” Docherty explained, denying there was any dispute between the two teams before kick-off.

McCowan sees his long-range lob find the top corner. Image: SNS
McCowan sees his long-range lob find the top corner. Image: SNS

“But it just shows the strength of the squad because it was similar to the Motherwell game where we had Antonio Portales go off injured really early. We had to re-jig it there.

“That’s what I’m trying to build here so that regardless of anything that crops up we can deal with it.”

Reward

McCowan’s quality made the difference in the end. However, it was dogged defending that got Docherty’s Dundee over the line.

At times bodies were flying in to block shots and heads were in where it hurts.

But the Dens boss insists three points was well-deserved with a clean sheet to boot.

“I’m absolutely delighted and it’s no more than the players deserve. They’ve put a lot of hard work on the training ground over the past couple of weeks,” Docherty added.

Cammy Kerr wins the ball back for his team. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr wins the ball back for his team. Image: SNS

“We had a gameplan and I thought the players carried that out to the letter.

“I thought we were worthy of the win. We had a disallowed goal, a couple of really good opportunities to add to our goal and Trevor Carson only really had one save to make.

“So against a really good Hearts team, they are top quality, the players deserve massive credit.

“I see the development and improvement in the squad every day and I’m delighted they’ve been rewarded.

“It’s a big three points for us but that’s all it is.

“We move onto the next one now.”

More incoming?

After signing on Friday night, Mo Sylla made his debut off the bench as Dundee endeavoured to see out the game.

Mo Sylla made his debut off the bench. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Mo Sylla made his debut off the bench. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Ricki Lamie was also on the bench after agreeing a loan move from Motherwell on Saturday.

That takes summer signings to 14, including the quickly departed Jon McCracken.

Docherty, though, is still on the lookout for more ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

“Hopefully one or two before the end of the week,” he added.

More from Dundee FC

Luke McCowan and Alex Lowry go for the ball as Dundee hosted Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-0 Hearts: Stunning Luke McCowan lob earns Dark Blues first Premiership victory of…
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney.
Scott Tiffoney desperate to show Dundee worth as Hearts come to town
Former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak is attracting Dunfermline's interest. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak spotted at Fife derby amid Dunfermline Athletic interest
Ricki Lamie has joined Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee confirm capture of Motherwell's Ricki Lamie - defender in contention to face Hearts…
Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie could make a loan move to Dundee.
Dundee set to snap up Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie on loan
Dundee's Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young
Dundee fear no one insists Malachi Boateng as Dark Blues plot route to points…
Mo Sylla has joined Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee bolster midfield options with capture of 'physical' Mo Sylla from Hartlepool
Mathew Cudjoe takes the acclaim of fans at Tannadice.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and Mathew Cudjoe in 'delicate dance' over possible new contract
Euan Mutale playing for Dundee FC at Brechin City FC
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon eyes up further firepower as Dundee loan striker Euan Mutale…
Dundee trio Antonio Portales, Charlie Reilly and Tyler French are nearing first-team returns.
Dundee injury update: Positive news for Antonio Portales, Tyler French and Charlie Reilly ahead…

Conversation