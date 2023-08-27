27 pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as hundreds of runners pound the streets

Around 800 runners took to the streets as the Kirkcaldy half marathon got under way for 2023.

The popular event started and finished at the town’s Beveridge park and took in some of Kirkcaldy’s most famous landmarks.

And even heavy rain showers failed to deter runners, some of whom had trained for months for the event.

Competitors were taken up Oriel Road and along Chapel Level to Dunnikier Park.

And they continued down to the seafront to include Ravenscraig Park and Dysart.

An extra hill was included this year just to add to the challenge.

The half marathon was part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, which included a trail race through Dunnikier Park on Saturday.

And crowds lined the route to cheer them on their way.

Youngsters also got in on the act with a children’s fun run in Beveridge Park on Sunday.

It was the third festival since the event was relaunched in 2019.

First male over the line this year was Rory Anderson and first female was Sheena Logan.

Photographer David Wardle went along to capture some of the action.