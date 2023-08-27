Fife 27 pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as hundreds of runners pound the streets More than 800 runners took part in the event, organised as part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival. More than 800 runners took part in this year's event. Image: David Wardle. (Photo by David Wardle) By Claire Warrender August 27 2023, 7.21pm Share 27 pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as hundreds of runners pound the streets Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4670956/kirkcaldy-half-marathon-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment Around 800 runners took to the streets as the Kirkcaldy half marathon got under way for 2023. The popular event started and finished at the town’s Beveridge park and took in some of Kirkcaldy’s most famous landmarks. And even heavy rain showers failed to deter runners, some of whom had trained for months for the event. Competitors were taken up Oriel Road and along Chapel Level to Dunnikier Park. And they continued down to the seafront to include Ravenscraig Park and Dysart. An extra hill was included this year just to add to the challenge. The half marathon was part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, which included a trail race through Dunnikier Park on Saturday. And crowds lined the route to cheer them on their way. Youngsters also got in on the act with a children’s fun run in Beveridge Park on Sunday. It was the third festival since the event was relaunched in 2019. First male over the line this year was Rory Anderson and first female was Sheena Logan. Photographer David Wardle went along to capture some of the action. And they’re off! Image: David Wardle. Feeling fresh at the start of the race. Image: David Wardle. Rory Anderson was the first man over the line at Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023. Image: David Wardle. Sheena Logan reaches the finish line to become the first woman home. Image: David Wardle. Putting the fun in fun run! Image: David Wardle. This tot enjoyed Kirkcaldy half marathon, Image: David Wardle. Happy runners. Image: David Wardle. Hello! Image: David Wardle. Still fresh at the finish. Image: David Wardle. Members of Kirkcaldy Wizards running group. Image: David Wardle. A sprint finish for number 259? Image: David Wardle. Just hanging around during the race. Image: David Wardle. Look out for the runners. Image: David Wardle. The event followed months of training. Image: David Wardle. In the pink. Image: David Wardle.</p> <p> I spy a photographer! Image: David Wardle. Here to support the runners in Beveridge Park. Image: David Wardle. Here to cheer. Image: David Wardle. Born to run. Image: David Wardle. Provost Jim Leishman joined the crowd. Image: David Wardle. Having fun in the park. Image: David Wardle. Some of the Kirkcaldy half marathon competitors for 2023. Image: David Wardle. Keep on running. Image: David Wardle. Loving life. Image: David Wardle. Cheering the runners. Image: David Wardle. Well done. Image: David Wardle.
