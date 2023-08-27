27 pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as hundreds of runners pound the streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

27 pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as hundreds of runners pound the streets

More than 800 runners took part in the event, organised as part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023.
More than 800 runners took part in this year's event. Image: David Wardle. (Photo by David Wardle)
By Claire Warrender

Around 800 runners took to the streets as the Kirkcaldy half marathon got under way for 2023.

The popular event started and finished at the town’s Beveridge park and took in some of Kirkcaldy’s most famous landmarks.

And even heavy rain showers failed to deter runners, some of whom had trained for months for the event.

Competitors were taken up Oriel Road and along Chapel Level to Dunnikier Park.

And they continued down to the seafront to include Ravenscraig Park and Dysart.

An extra hill was included this year just to add to the challenge.

The half marathon was part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, which included a trail race through Dunnikier Park on Saturday.

And crowds lined the route to cheer them on their way.

Youngsters also got in on the act with a children’s fun run in Beveridge Park on Sunday.

It was the third festival since the event was relaunched in 2019.

First male over the line this year was Rory Anderson and first female was Sheena Logan.

Photographer David Wardle went along to capture some of the action.

Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
And they’re off! Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Feeling fresh at the start of the race. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Rory Anderson was the first man over the line at Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023.
Sheena Logan reaches the finish line to become the first woman home. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Putting the fun in fun run! Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023.
This tot enjoyed Kirkcaldy half marathon, Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023.
Happy runners. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023.
Hello! Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Still fresh at the finish. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Members of Kirkcaldy Wizards running group. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
A sprint finish for number 259? Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Just hanging around during the race. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Look out for the runners. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
The event followed months of training. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
In the pink. Image: David Wardle.</p> <p>
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
I spy a photographer! Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Here to support the runners in Beveridge Park. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Here to cheer. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Born to run. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon
Provost Jim Leishman joined the crowd. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Having fun in the park. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Some of the Kirkcaldy half marathon competitors for 2023. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Keep on running. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Loving life. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Cheering the runners. Image: David Wardle.
Kirkcaldy half marathon 2023
Well done. Image: David Wardle.

More from Fife

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Halbeath Asda closed Picture shows; Halbeath Asda . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man taken to hospital following incident at Halbeath Asda
Couple get engaged on St Andrews Beach using famous Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut
Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut stars in St Andrews beach proposal
Fife singer Cammy Barnes gets iTunes Number 1
Fife singer Cammy Barnes shoots to number 1 in iTunes Charts
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
33 great pictures as crowds enjoy Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty
Craig Ness was found not guilty over the fire engine crash in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson/ Fife Jammer Locations.
Kirkcaldy firefighter cleared over 'serious injury' crash while responding to 999 call
Alberta Whittle features in the Crafted Selves exhibition. Image: Matthew Arthur Williams
St Andrews exhibition will see Scottish craft artists explore their dual identity
Julie Wilson Nimmo (left) and Greg Hemphill with Soulful Sunday participants Emma and Rachel on launch day.
Still Game star Greg Hemphill supports 'Soulful Sunday' launch at Broughty Ferry
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police at Forgan Picture shows; Police at Forgan . Forgan. Supplied by Fife jammer locations / FJL Services Date; 26/08/2023
Police search field along busy St Andrews to Dundee road
The near miss involving a learner driver at Crossgates Roundabout in Fife.
VIDEO: Moment learner driver from Kinross almost collides with lorry at Fife roundabout
Highland dancers at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023. Image: The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023: Meet the Fife performers

Conversation