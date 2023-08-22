Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Road closures revealed as 800 sign up for Sunday’s half marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Road closures revealed as 800 sign up for Sunday’s half marathon

Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival takes place this weekend, with a 10k race on Saturday and a half marathon and kids' race on Sunday.

By Claire Warrender
The Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival takes place this weekend.
The Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival takes place this weekend.

The Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival hits the streets this weekend and some roads will be closed.

A series of rolling road closures, parking restrictions and diversions will be in place along the route of the half marathon on Sunday.

Some of the runners at last year's Kirkcaldy half marathon
Some of the runners at last year's Kirkcaldy half marathon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It follows the festival’s 10k run on Saturday.

And other Sunday highlights include a children’s fun run and an “event village” involving food and craft stalls.

Event director Allan Harley says the half marathon will involve an almost identical route to last year.

The only difference is Windmill Road will be closed.

He urged locals to come out in force to support the 800 runners already signed up.

Kirkcaldy parks running festival start time and route

The 13-mile route takes in some of Kirkcaldy’s most famous landmarks, including Beveridge Park, Dunnikier Park and Ravenscraig Park.

And they will also travel part of the coastal path, through Dysart and past the Port Brae.

Kirkcaldy Parks running festival half marathon route.
The Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival half marathon route on August 27 is the same as last year’s.

The final few miles will take in Kirkcaldy waterfront, where there is a flat, measured mile.

It begins at 10am at Beveridge Park, close to the entrance with the lions.

The road closures will start from 9.45am at Oriel Road, which will reopen after the last runner has passed.

And that system will continue throughout the route.

The race ends close to its starting point at Beveridge Park.

And the children’s fun run starts just after the half marathon runners have left.

Last minute entries still available

Meanwhile, around 150 people are expected to take part in this year’s 10k trail race.

In a change to the past two years, it takes place in Dunnikier Park rather than Beveridge Park.

No road closures will be in place for that event.

The first Kirkcaldy half marathon in 27 years launched in 2019.

However, it was cancelled the following year due to the Covid lockdown.

In 2021, organisers managed to stage a trail race and both events were combined last year to create the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

It is now hoped the two-day event will be an annual affair.

While online entries to both races are now closed, anyone still looking to sign up can do so between 2pm and 5pm on Friday at the K107 unit in the Mercat.

Conversation