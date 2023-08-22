Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Road closures revealed as 800 sign up for Sunday’s half marathon

The Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival hits the streets this weekend and some roads will be closed.

A series of rolling road closures, parking restrictions and diversions will be in place along the route of the half marathon on Sunday.

It follows the festival’s 10k run on Saturday.

And other Sunday highlights include a children’s fun run and an “event village” involving food and craft stalls.

Event director Allan Harley says the half marathon will involve an almost identical route to last year.

The only difference is Windmill Road will be closed.

He urged locals to come out in force to support the 800 runners already signed up.

Kirkcaldy parks running festival start time and route

The 13-mile route takes in some of Kirkcaldy’s most famous landmarks, including Beveridge Park, Dunnikier Park and Ravenscraig Park.

And they will also travel part of the coastal path, through Dysart and past the Port Brae.

The final few miles will take in Kirkcaldy waterfront, where there is a flat, measured mile.

It begins at 10am at Beveridge Park, close to the entrance with the lions.

The road closures will start from 9.45am at Oriel Road, which will reopen after the last runner has passed.

And that system will continue throughout the route.

The race ends close to its starting point at Beveridge Park.

And the children’s fun run starts just after the half marathon runners have left.

Last minute entries still available

Meanwhile, around 150 people are expected to take part in this year’s 10k trail race.

In a change to the past two years, it takes place in Dunnikier Park rather than Beveridge Park.

No road closures will be in place for that event.

The first Kirkcaldy half marathon in 27 years launched in 2019.

However, it was cancelled the following year due to the Covid lockdown.

In 2021, organisers managed to stage a trail race and both events were combined last year to create the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

It is now hoped the two-day event will be an annual affair.

While online entries to both races are now closed, anyone still looking to sign up can do so between 2pm and 5pm on Friday at the K107 unit in the Mercat.