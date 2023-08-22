Perthshire residents become bus drivers and save lifeline village service from the axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire residents become bus drivers and save lifeline village service from the axe

Faced with the loss of their bus service, villagers in Glenfarg took matters into their own hands

By Morag Lindsay
Glenfarg Community transport Group members in front of their mini bus.
Glenfarg residents have taken over the running of their local bus service. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

When residents in Glenfarg learned their public bus service was being axed, they grabbed the wheel themselves.

The Perthshire village already had a community minibus to take groups on outings.

So, organisers decided to step up a gear and take over the running of the 55 service to Kinross.

They now have a charitable company – the Glenfarg Community Transport Group – with three salaried bus drivers and a 10-strong squad of volunteers.

The Glenfarg-Kinross service runs 11 times a day in both directions, and carries 250-300 passengers a week.

That’s twice as many trips a day as there were previously.

Number plate 'GF55 BUS'.
Glenfarg is keeping its 55 bus service in the community. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And they have just introduced a 7.10am commuter service, which connects with the bus to Edinburgh at the Kinross park-and-ride site.

It’s been quite the journey, says Glenfarg Community Transport Group chairman Drew Smart.

“What we’re doing is unique – this mix of community and service routes,” he said.

“I like to describe us as a cross between Dad’s Army and On The Buses.”

Glenfarg bus service is flourishing

The villagers had never set their sights on becoming the next Stagecoach.

But when they learned the 55 service was under threat – for the second time in as many years – due to the closure of the local operator Earnside Coaches, they realised radical action was needed.

Fiona, David and Gary Rutherford standing in front of an Earnside bus in Glenfarg.
Fiona, David and Gary Rutherford – former owners of Earnside, which used to run the Glenfarg bus service. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

They held talks with Perth and Kinross Council and it was agreed that they would enter into a public social partnership with a view to taking over the route.

Volunteers were sought, professional drivers were recruited and a pilot scheme earlier this year demonstrated that they were more than up to the job.

In the first week of operation the group surpassed their own target and clocked up more than 200 passenger journeys.

Last week, they hit a new record with 81 passengers in a single day.

That’s dozens of car journeys saved, says Drew.

It also means people who don’t have access to a car can get to work, school, doctor’s appointments, haircuts, pharmacy pickups, optician appointments, family visits… the list goes on.

Drew Smart in checked shirt at Glenfarg Village Hall car park.
Drew Smart, chairman chair of the Glenfarg Community Transport Group and a volunteer driver. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“When you get in that seat you’re not just a bus driver, you’re a social worker,” said Drew, who’s a GP in addition to being one of the volunteers.

“I can’t tell you how many problems have been solved between here and Kinross.

“For the community, it’s as much about the banter, the discussions, the giggles and songs, as it is about the transport.”

Glenfarg public bus service is just the start

Beyond the 55 bus service, the Glenfarg Community Transport Group is thriving.

It does the school run, taking pupils from outlying homes to Arngask Primary School.

Around 100 people a week enjoy outings on the community bus to destinations including the theatre, shops, garden centres, social events, open gardens and golf outings, as well as a regular Tuesday Perth shopping trip.

The professional drivers do the 55 service and the school bus, while the volunteers take care of the community bus.

Robert Moeton leaning on bus window with wife Christine laughing in driver's seat.
Glenfarg husband and wife team Robert and Christine Morton are pharmacists turned volunteer bus drivers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And demand for their services is so high they’re now looking to add a fourth vehicle to their fleet.

Because the 55 service prizes community over commerce, they can offer a “wiggly” route, deviating to other places – Duncrievie, Drunzie, Caulders Garden Centre etc – if that’s what passengers ask for.

It means passengers with limited mobility can be picked up at their home and dropped at the door of their destination.

And the next step is to secure a low floor accessible vehicle to open up the service to people in wheelchairs.

Where Glenfarg leads, others may follow

Drew and the team reckon their model could help to halt public transport decline in rural areas.

Tickets for the 55 service are £2 a time, or £5 for 10.

And other communities are looking at the Glenfarg experiment with interest.

Christine Morton (volunteer driver), Drew Smart (chairman of the transport group and volunteer driver), David Brooke (volunteer driver), Erin Fulton (community development manager with Planning Aid Scotland) and Robert Morton (volunteer driver) walk away from the Glenfarg bus.
Christine Morton (volunteer driver), Drew Smart (chairman of the transport group and volunteer driver), David Brooke (volunteer driver), Erin Fulton (community development manager with Planning Aid Scotland) and Robert Morton (volunteer driver). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Drew says the group have had excellent support from Perth and Kinross Council and others, including Community Transport Glasgow and the Community Transport Association.

And they’re not stopping at buses either.

Glenfarg FreeWheelers e-bike hire will be coming soon.

And the group hope to introduce a mobile phone app that will take bookings and payments, show the current location of the bus and give an accurate estimate of pick-up time.

Funding has come from Smarter Choices Smarter Place, Robertson Trust, Lottery, Binn Wind Turbine fund, Perth & Kinross Council and various grants.

