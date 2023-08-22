Van selling stone-baked pizzas could be coming to Perth industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Van selling stone-baked pizzas could be coming to Perth industrial estate

'Fresh stone-baked pizza will be sold from the trailer to workers'

By Stephen Eighteen
Inveralmond Industrial Estate.
Inveralmond Industrial Estate. Image: Google Maps.

A van selling stone-baked pizzas could be coming to a Perth industrial estate.

The Clunie Pizza Project – based in the village between Blairgowrie and Dunkeld – wants to operate a mobile pizza catering trailer on the Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

Its planning application says the enterprise would be run from the car park of wood-burning stove company Burning Question on Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5pm.

“Fresh stone-baked pizza will be sold from the trailer to workers in the industrial estate,” it says.

Pizza story began in lockdown

On his Linkedin page, The Clunie Pizza Project’s owner Lewis Stielow wrote: “We are a Perthshire based, family run business whose aim is to supply the local area with delicious, home made pizza through local retailers.

“Our story initially began during the first Covid-19 lockdown, when we started delivering home made pizzas to our friends in the local area.

“This turned out to be very popular and helped lift the spirits of everyone involved.

“We absolutely loved the experience, and recently we decided that we want to do it again, but this time bigger and better.

“Our pizza is hand-made in Clunie, using fresh ingredients and our wood-fired pizza oven.​”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.

