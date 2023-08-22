Van selling stone-baked pizzas could be coming to Perth industrial estate

A van selling stone-baked pizzas could be coming to a Perth industrial estate.

The Clunie Pizza Project – based in the village between Blairgowrie and Dunkeld – wants to operate a mobile pizza catering trailer on the Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

Its planning application says the enterprise would be run from the car park of wood-burning stove company Burning Question on Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5pm.

“Fresh stone-baked pizza will be sold from the trailer to workers in the industrial estate,” it says.

Pizza story began in lockdown

On his Linkedin page, The Clunie Pizza Project’s owner Lewis Stielow wrote: “We are a Perthshire based, family run business whose aim is to supply the local area with delicious, home made pizza through local retailers.

“Our story initially began during the first Covid-19 lockdown, when we started delivering home made pizzas to our friends in the local area.

“This turned out to be very popular and helped lift the spirits of everyone involved.

“We absolutely loved the experience, and recently we decided that we want to do it again, but this time bigger and better.

“Our pizza is hand-made in Clunie, using fresh ingredients and our wood-fired pizza oven.​”

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the planning application.