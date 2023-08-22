Motoring group to create 90 jobs with Dundee and Perth showrooms

A double investment by a motoring group in Dundee and Perth will cost almost £20 million and create 90 jobs.

Eastern Western Motor Group is transforming the former Levi’s factory at Dunsinane Avenue in Dundee into a Toyota and Lexus outlet.

It is set to open on December 1 and will also include a used car supermarket, Car Deal Warehouse.

Meanwhile, another dealership on Perth’s Dunkeld Road motor mile is being created. Opening in mid-December, this will be a Toyota showroom.

Millions invested in Perth and Dundee dealerships

Combined the investment on the buildings will be between £13m and £14m but group managing director Keith Duncan said the total spend will be more.

He said: “To be honest, this is just the tip of the iceberg because you also need to stock the sites and have working capital – this adds around another £5m.

“The two sites will also add about 90 jobs. We’re quite well into the recruitment process.

“I take no satisfaction in Peter Vardy announcing its intention to close in Dundee, but it did create a pool of talent which we could choose from.

“Toyota and Lexus are brilliant brands – they have been on the front foot of eco technology for a long time.

“Both developments have been going to plan and are set to open in December this year.”

Fife Motor Village purchase

Mr Duncan, who is originally from Dundee, praised Dundee City Council for being “pragmatic” in giving permission for the development, which was initially zoned as commercial land.

It will be powered by solar panels, have LED lighting and utilise rainwater harvesting.

Meanwhile, the Perth development is at a former Arnold Clark dealership, around 500 metres from Eastern Western’s Grassicks BMW and Mini sites.

The Edinburgh-based company also operates Barnetts Motor Group in Riverside Drive, Dundee, and owns Fife Motor Village at Halbeath in Fife.

Mr Duncan said: “We bought Fife Motor Village in February. We don’t run all the businesses there but we own the site.

“We have plans to expand our own franchises in that space in the future.

“It’s a very exciting time for the business and we’d like to do more in Dundee in the future.”

The new Dundee and Perth Toyota dealerships will be under the Barnetts brand.

New era for Levi’s Dundee site

The Levi’s factory on Dunsinane Avenue closed in 2002. In the intervening years hosted a range of organisations including foodbanks, church groups and community projects.

The previous owners – Aydya – had marketed the site for two decades. The factory was demolished in late 2021 and then sold to Eastern Western.

At its height in the mid-1990s, nearly 600 people worked at the Levi’s site, and one million pairs of jeans were leaving the plant every week.

The factory’s closure 20 years ago was blamed on a need to lower production costs in a “challenging economic climate”.