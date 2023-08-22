Motoring group to create 90 jobs with Dundee and Perth showrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Motoring group to create 90 jobs with Dundee and Perth showrooms

Almost £20 million will be spent on the Toyota, Lexus and used car showrooms.

By Rob McLaren
An artist's impression of the Barnetts Toyota development in Dunkeld Road, Perth. Image: Eastern Western Motor Group
An artist's impression of the Barnetts Toyota development in Dunkeld Road, Perth. Image: Eastern Western Motor Group

A double investment by a motoring group in Dundee and Perth will cost almost £20 million and create 90 jobs.

Eastern Western Motor Group is transforming the former Levi’s factory at Dunsinane Avenue in Dundee into a Toyota and Lexus outlet.

It is set to open on December 1 and will also include a used car supermarket, Car Deal Warehouse.

Meanwhile, another dealership on Perth’s Dunkeld Road motor mile is being created. Opening in mid-December, this will be a Toyota showroom.

Millions invested in Perth and Dundee dealerships

Combined the investment on the buildings will be between £13m and £14m but group managing director Keith Duncan said the total spend will be more.

He said: “To be honest, this is just the tip of the iceberg because you also need to stock the sites and have working capital – this adds around another £5m.

Keith Duncan, Eastern Western group managing director. Image: Eastern Western

“The two sites will also add about 90 jobs. We’re quite well into the recruitment process.

“I take no satisfaction in Peter Vardy announcing its intention to close in Dundee, but it did create a pool of talent which we could choose from.

“Toyota and Lexus are brilliant brands – they have been on the front foot of eco technology for a long time.

“Both developments have been going to plan and are set to open in December this year.”

Fife Motor Village purchase

Mr Duncan, who is originally from Dundee, praised Dundee City Council for being “pragmatic” in giving permission for the development, which was initially zoned as commercial land.

It will be powered by solar panels, have LED lighting and utilise rainwater harvesting.

Meanwhile, the Perth development is at a former Arnold Clark dealership, around 500 metres from Eastern Western’s Grassicks BMW and Mini sites.

The Edinburgh-based company also operates Barnetts Motor Group in Riverside Drive, Dundee, and owns Fife Motor Village at Halbeath in Fife.

The Lexus showroom at the former Levi’s factory site is under construction. Image: Yeoman McAllister Architects.
Work at the Dundee site is well under way ahead of opening at the start of December. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Mr Duncan said: “We bought Fife Motor Village in February. We don’t run all the businesses there but we own the site.

“We have plans to expand our own franchises in that space in the future.

“It’s a very exciting time for the business and we’d like to do more in Dundee in the future.”

The new Dundee and Perth Toyota dealerships will be under the Barnetts brand.

New era for Levi’s Dundee site

The Levi’s factory on Dunsinane Avenue closed in 2002. In the intervening years hosted a range of organisations including foodbanks, church groups and community projects.

The previous owners – Aydya – had marketed the site for two decades. The factory was demolished in late 2021 and then sold to Eastern Western.

At its height in the mid-1990s, nearly 600 people worked at the Levi’s site, and one million pairs of jeans were leaving the plant every week.

The factory’s closure 20 years ago was blamed on a need to lower production costs in a “challenging economic climate”.

More from Business

Pay for the UK’s top bosses surged last year, according to new figures (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pay for top bosses jumps 16% as wider wages behind inflation – think tank
The findings come as Ofgem is set to announce its latest price cap for energy bills from October (Jacob King/PA)
13 million households not switching heating on when cold, watchdog warns
London-listed housebuilders led the fallers as the FTSE 100 dipped on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
London markets inch lower as housing firms drive drop
FILE – Co-founder of Adobe Systems John Warnock (Paul Sakuma/AP)
John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies aged 82
Zoey Clelland at The Roost. Image: The Cabins at the Roost.
Perthshire couple's journey from redundancy woes to running The Roost
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport.
Tayside Aviation: First money paid to creditor of collapsed Dundee flight school
The Broadcom and VMware deal is the biggest the CMA has investigated (Alamy/PA)
UK competition regulator clears US chipmaker Broadcom’s £54bn deal for VMware
Tory MPs have complained of a ‘boycott’ of ‘certain TV channels’ by advertisers (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Senior Tories provoke advertising ‘boycott’ row with calls for PM to intervene
Tesco has become the first retailer to cover the cost of VAT on its range of period pants (Nick Ansell/PA)
Tesco covers cost of VAT on period pants amid industry campaign
DP Eurasia has said it will pull out of Russia (Fabio De Paola/PA)
Domino’s franchisee to declare Russian business bankrupt

Conversation