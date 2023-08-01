Jobs blow as Peter Vardy CARZ dealership in Dundee to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs blow as Peter Vardy CARZ dealership in Dundee to close

The motor firm has confirmed there will be "regrettable" redundancies as a result of the decision.

By Rob McLaren
Peter Vardy Carz at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, off Kingsway, Dundee.
Peter Vardy Carz at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, off Kingsway, Dundee.

Peter Vardy has confirmed its CARZ dealership in Dundee is to close, putting dozens of jobs at risk.

The business said its used car supermarkets in Dundee and Glasgow will close due to “challenges” in the market including a lack of vehicle supply.

It said Covid restrictions, which limited the number of new cars being produced in 2020, means there is now a lack of used cars under three years old.

The company said the decision means there will be “regrettable redundancies”. A consultation process has started with staff.

Peter Vardy on Dundee closure decision

Chief executive Peter Vardy issued a message to the Dundee workforce.

He said: “Proposing the closure of any business, when the primary focus is on colleague engagement, welfare and career development is of course a disappointment.

“I am sorry to and for our affected colleagues but we will do everything in our power to support them in this period.

Peter Vardy.

“The lack of a used car supply for car supermarkets has driven this decision.

“It hasn’t been performance or skill or the quality of our teams, it’s a change in the market conditions.

“While the decision to close our used car supermarkets is tough for us all, we firmly believe that reallocating resources, funds, and talent to the growing divisions within the group will bolster long-term prospects for the business and its colleagues.”

Redundancy process

The number of jobs at risk from the Dundee closure has not been confirmed by Peter Vardy.

The motor group also operates from Perth and Kirkcaldy. It said it hopes to redeploy workers into jobs in other sites.

It said: “The company is dedicated to offering a significant number of vacancies and hope to offer as many to our affected colleagues alternative roles in other growing areas within the wider group, ensuring their professional development and future prospects.

Peter Vardy in Kirkcaldy.

“At Peter Vardy, colleague welfare is and always will be the primary objective.

“The company has meticulously planned and executed measures to ensure the well-being of all impacted colleagues during this period.

“New roles have been created to accommodate affected employees. The government agency PACE (Partnership Action for Continuing Employment) has been appointed to provide additional support.”

Last September Peter Vardy highlighted strong used car sales as a major contribution to profits.

In June disgruntled drivers held a protest outside Peter Vardy CARZ in Dundee.

Customers claim the Broomhill Road dealership sold them vehicles with underlying issues.

