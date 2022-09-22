Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy

By Rob McLaren
September 22 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 22 2022, 9.25am
Peter Vardy Carz at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, off Kingsway, Dundee.
Peter Vardy Carz at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, off Kingsway, Dundee.

Car dealership Peter Vardy is celebrating record sales and profits in a year of “significant change”.

The motor group counts Dundee, Perth and Kirkcaldy sites among its seven car supermarkets in Scotland.

It also operates five franchise dealerships for Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, BMW, and Mini, including a Porsche Centre in Perth’s Tweed Place.

Newly filed accounts for Peter Vardy Holdings show turnover for the group reached £560.7 million in 2021, an increase from £440.6m in 2020. Pre-tax profits rose from £9.3m to £11m.

Peter Vardy, group chief executive, said: “2021 represented a significant year of change as we decided to end our successful partnership with Vauxhall after 15 strong years of working together.

“In July 2021, we transformed our six former Vauxhall sites into used car supermarkets and underwent a full rebrand moving from Peter Vardy CarStore to Peter Vardy CARZ.

“This change significantly increased our brand representation throughout Scotland.”

Peter Vardy on demand for used cars

Boosting the company’s performance has been strong demand – and rising prices – for second hand cars.

Mr Vardy describes this as “unprecedented” with the business making record margin on sales.

He adds: “Used cars were appreciating in value month on month and demand at an all-time high.

Peter Vardy.
Peter Vardy.

“We seized this opportunity by empowering our centralised stock buying teams and launching our GoodBye Car product, purchasing vehicles directly from consumers.

“These actions resulted in our used vehicle turnover increasing by 59%.”

CarMoney financing arm

Developing the CarMoney finance brokering business has also been a focus. In 2021 it brokered £97m of loans to UK customers.

The group has also developed a tech platform called SilverBullet. This allow used cars to be sold fully online and delivered directly to a customer’s door.

The company said the combined revenues of CarMoney, SilverBullet and Peter Vardy Holdings was £572m with profits of £26.1m.

Last year Peter Vardy Leasing was launched. It aims to lease 15,000 new vehicles as part of a five-year plan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Mortgage borrowers whose deal directly tracks the base rate will see their payments increase by around £49 per month on average, adding up to nearly £600 annually, as a result of Thursday’s Bank of England base rate hike (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Interest rate jump ‘will add nearly £600 per year on average to some mortgages’
Holidaymakers are being urged to use unspent vouchers worth £30 million before they lose financial protection next week (Liam McBurney/PA)
Travellers urged to use £30m of unspent vouchers
Newspaper tycoon Lord Rothermere will become the chief executive of Daily Mail group after taking the publisher private at the end of last year (Finnbarr Webster/ PA)
Lord Rothermere to take over as chief executive of Daily Mail owner
The Bank of England, in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008
Banking and credit issues attracted the most complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service in the first half of this year (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Banking and credit behind majority of complaints made to financial ombudsman
The IFS has said that the mini-budget looked set to be the biggest tax giveaway for more than 30 years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Average earners £500 worse off despite Government aid say economists
Jacob Rees-Mogg (House of Commons/PA)
Energy support for businesses will continue after six months, Rees-Mogg insists
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Lidl increases pay rates for all store and warehouse workers
Communication Workers Union strike outside BT offices in Kingston upon Thames in August (Alamy)
999 call service workers to join fresh strikes at BT and Openreach
(Jacob King/PA)
Households get notice of vastly increased energy bills days before payment due

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Aberfeldy Courier Opinion Picture shows; Aberfeldy square. Aberfeldy. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community
0

Editor's Picks