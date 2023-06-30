Peter Vardy react after protest held outside Dundee CARZ dealership

Peter Vardy has reacted to complaints from customers of their Dundee dealership.

The company opened their CARZ showroom in 2017, offering over 500 used cars and priding themselves on high quality service.

Customers have been sharing their negative experiences with the company online, however.

A protest was held outside the Broomhill Road dealership on Thursday.

One protestor, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Lots of people stopped and asked about our experience and shared their own horror stories of buying a car from Peter Vardy.

“People driving past tooted their support. Some customers even drove back out of the showroom after test driving cars shouting from their cars “we didn’t do it”.

“Staff called the police, asking for us to be moved. They were informed that we are within our rights to peacefully protest.”

The protestor continued by discussing what happened with their car.

They said: “I bought a two-year old car, costing approximately £13,000.

“I had a few problems and took it back to them and they told me there was nothing wrong with the car.

“I took it back in January this year with the engine management light on, they put it on their diagnostic machine and said the light wasn’t on and has never been on.

“Magically after leaving the showroom the light was gone.

An oily experience

“Almost four weeks ago the car started to make a noise and a low oil pressure light came on.

“My car has been diagnosed from a Ford master technician, who have advised there is a clogged oil pump. We may need a new engine – which will cost £7,500.

“Peter Vardy had put 5W-30 oil in, instead of 5W-20 synthetic oil which Ford have advised is a major difference.

“When I went back, the branch manager refused to allow us to reject the car.

“It has now passed it on to head office where none of the directors are willing to come on the phone.”

Guest safety taken ‘very seriously’

A spokesperson for the company said: “Peter Vardy CARZ Dundee is aware of the complaint. We take guest satisfaction and safety very seriously.

“We have worked with this guest to give them the option of obtaining an independent report to assess the situation accurately and objectively.

“The vehicle involved was purchased in July 2022 and has covered 15,000 miles.

“Unfortunately it is no longer covered under the manufacturer’s warranty, nor any extended warranty.

“Our priority is to resolve this complaint professionally.

“Our dedicated team of guest satisfaction experts is actively engaged in addressing the matter promptly and working closely with the guest to ensure a satisfactory outcome for all parties involved.”

The Courier has heard from more disgruntled customers – with issues ranging from faulty vehicles to dirty courtesy cars.

Responding to the complaints, the spokesperson said: “Peter Vardy upholds the highest standards in customer service and maintains stringent quality control measures.”

“While any guest complaint is disappointing. We consider it an opportunity to further enhance our procedures and ensure the continued satisfaction of our guests.

“If anyone has any issues with their service, we welcome them to contact us at customer.service@petervardy.com”