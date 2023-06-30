Peter Vardy react after protest held outside Dundee CARZ dealership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Peter Vardy react after protest held outside Dundee CARZ dealership

Customers have shared negative experiences with the dealership on social media.

By Ben MacDonald
Peter Vardy's CARZ dealership in Dundee
Peter Vardy has received a number of complaints from customers. Image: Google Maps

Peter Vardy has reacted to complaints from customers of their Dundee dealership.

The company opened their CARZ showroom in 2017, offering over 500 used cars and priding themselves on high quality service.

Customers have been sharing their negative experiences with the company online, however.

A protest was held outside the Broomhill Road dealership on Thursday.

One protestor, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Lots of people stopped and asked about our experience and shared their own horror stories of buying a car from Peter Vardy.

“People driving past tooted their support. Some customers even drove back out of the showroom after test driving cars shouting from their cars “we didn’t do it”.

“Staff called the police, asking for us to be moved. They were informed that we are within our rights to peacefully protest.”

A peaceful protest was held outside the dealership on Thursday. Image: Supplied

The protestor continued by discussing what happened with their car.

They said: “I bought a two-year old car, costing approximately £13,000.

“I had a few problems and took it back to them and they told me there was nothing wrong with the car.

“I took it back in January this year with the engine management light on, they put it on their diagnostic machine and said the light wasn’t on and has never been on.

“Magically after leaving the showroom the light was gone.

An oily experience

“Almost four weeks ago the car started to make a noise and a low oil pressure light came on.

“My car has been diagnosed from a Ford master technician, who have advised there is a clogged oil pump. We may need a new engine – which will cost £7,500.

“Peter Vardy had put 5W-30 oil in, instead of 5W-20 synthetic oil which Ford have advised is a major difference.

“When I went back, the branch manager refused to allow us to reject the car.

“It has now passed it on to head office where none of the directors are willing to come on the phone.”

Guest safety taken ‘very seriously’

A spokesperson for the company said: “Peter Vardy CARZ Dundee is aware of the complaint. We take guest satisfaction and safety very seriously.

“We have worked with this guest to give them the option of obtaining an independent report to assess the situation accurately and objectively.

“The vehicle involved was purchased in July 2022 and has covered 15,000 miles.

“Unfortunately it is no longer covered under the manufacturer’s warranty, nor any extended warranty.

“Our priority is to resolve this complaint professionally.

“Our dedicated team of guest satisfaction experts is actively engaged in addressing the matter promptly and working closely with the guest to ensure a satisfactory outcome for all parties involved.”

The Broomhill Road dealership opened in 2017. Image: Google Maps

The Courier has heard from more disgruntled customers – with issues ranging from faulty vehicles to dirty courtesy cars.

Responding to the complaints, the spokesperson said: “Peter Vardy upholds the highest standards in customer service and maintains stringent quality control measures.”

“While any guest complaint is disappointing. We consider it an opportunity to further enhance our procedures and ensure the continued satisfaction of our guests.

“If anyone has any issues with their service, we welcome them to contact us at customer.service@petervardy.com”

