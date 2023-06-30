Best pictures as Scottish Game Fair gets under way at Scone Palace

Thousands of people are descending on Perthshire to enjoy a celebration of conservation and the countryside at the Scottish Game Fair.

Against the magnificent backdrop of the historic Scone Palace, visitors have been treated to a vast array of country pursuits during the event – which kicked off on Friday.

Among them have been displays of shooting, fishing, archery and falconry – along with gundog, foxhound and pipe band shows.

Food and drink lovers have also been enjoying stalls and demonstrations from the likes of Nick Nairn.

The Courier has been at Scone Palace to enjoy some of the best moments from the three-day event, which runs until Sunday.