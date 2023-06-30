Best pictures as Scottish Game Fair gets under way at Scone Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Scottish Game Fair gets under way at Scone Palace

Thousands of people are enjoying a celebration of Scottish produce, conservation and the countryside.

Youngster gives friendly hound a big hug. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Youngster gives friendly hound a big hug. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Thousands of people are descending on Perthshire to enjoy a celebration of conservation and the countryside at the Scottish Game Fair.

Against the magnificent backdrop of the historic Scone Palace, visitors have been treated to a vast array of country pursuits during the event – which kicked off on Friday.

Among them have been displays of shooting, fishing, archery and falconry – along with gundog, foxhound and pipe band shows.

Food and drink lovers have also been enjoying stalls and demonstrations from the likes of Nick Nairn.

The Courier has been at Scone Palace to enjoy some of the best moments from the three-day event, which runs until Sunday.

Kira Masson (4) gives a Highland dance performance during the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A demonstration on dog training from Mordor Dogs Milnathort. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crowd watch the Vale of Atholl pipe band. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Visitors were in good spirits despite the rain. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoying the day with a warm drink. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lauderdale hounds were on show before members of the public were allowed to get up close with them. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Visitor learns some archery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Youngster walking alongside a Lauderdale hounds. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Members of the crowd giving the Lauderdale hounds hugs and pets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoying the day with furry friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Vale of Atholl pipe band. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Piper from Vale of Atholl pipe band. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lauderdale hounds giving members of the public kisses. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
View of the The Scottish Game fair. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lottie the red kite from Elite falconry shows off her flying and hunting skills during a short demonstration in the main ring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Puppies catch up on some sleep at the gun dog training stand. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Keen anglers take the opportunity to get lessons in casting from the country’s best. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Beaters enter the main ring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Electra the American Bald Eagle from Elite falconry looking majestic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Electra the American Bald Eagle from Elite falconry shows off her flying and hunting skills during a short demonstration in the main ring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A display of beaters in the main ring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Electra the American Bald Eagle from Elite falconry coming back to handler. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Beautiful trio of fox red Labradors. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gunna the springer spaniel leaps the fence to retrieve the dummy as owners get to put their pets through their paces in the gun dog trial arena. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A team of riders from Mobile Bike Events show of impressive stunts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A rider from Mobile Bike Events wows the small crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Small crowds gather to watch the gun dogs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Highland dancers in the main ring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

