Perth & Kinross Best pictures as Scottish Game Fair gets under way at Scone Palace Thousands of people are enjoying a celebration of Scottish produce, conservation and the countryside. Youngster gives friendly hound a big hug. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson Best pictures as Scottish Game Fair gets under way at Scone Palace Thousands of people are descending on Perthshire to enjoy a celebration of conservation and the countryside at the Scottish Game Fair. Against the magnificent backdrop of the historic Scone Palace, visitors have been treated to a vast array of country pursuits during the event – which kicked off on Friday. Among them have been displays of shooting, fishing, archery and falconry – along with gundog, foxhound and pipe band shows. Food and drink lovers have also been enjoying stalls and demonstrations from the likes of Nick Nairn. The Courier has been at Scone Palace to enjoy some of the best moments from the three-day event, which runs until Sunday. Kira Masson (4) gives a Highland dance performance during the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A demonstration on dog training from Mordor Dogs Milnathort. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Crowd watch the Vale of Atholl pipe band. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Visitors were in good spirits despite the rain. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Visitors enjoying the day with a warm drink. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Lauderdale hounds were on show before members of the public were allowed to get up close with them. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Visitor learns some archery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Youngster walking alongside a Lauderdale hounds. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Members of the crowd giving the Lauderdale hounds hugs and pets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Visitors enjoying the day with furry friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Vale of Atholl pipe band. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Piper from Vale of Atholl pipe band. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Lauderdale hounds giving members of the public kisses. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson View of the The Scottish Game fair. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Lottie the red kite from Elite falconry shows off her flying and hunting skills during a short demonstration in the main ring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Puppies catch up on some sleep at the gun dog training stand. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Keen anglers take the opportunity to get lessons in casting from the country's best. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Beaters enter the main ring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Electra the American Bald Eagle from Elite falconry looking majestic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Electra the American Bald Eagle from Elite falconry shows off her flying and hunting skills during a short demonstration in the main ring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A display of beaters in the main ring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Electra the American Bald Eagle from Elite falconry coming back to handler. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Beautiful trio of fox red Labradors. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Gunna the springer spaniel leaps the fence to retrieve the dummy as owners get to put their pets through their paces in the gun dog trial arena. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A team of riders from Mobile Bike Events show of impressive stunts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A rider from Mobile Bike Events wows the small crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Small crowds gather to watch the gun dogs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Highland dancers in the main ring. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson