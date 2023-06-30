3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as Ray McKinnon misses Loons win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as Ray McKinnon misses Loons win

Montrose hosted Forfar at Links Park. Image: SNS
By Ewan Smith

Montrose hosted neighbours Forfar Athletic as the Angus sides continued their pre-season plans.

Forfar made the short trip to Links Park to face Mo, with the future of boss Ray McKinnon very much hanging in the balance.

McKinnon has held talks with Forest Green Rovers and it seems almost inevitable that he’ll agree to join ex-Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson in England.

For Montrose, it was all about a weekend of football and team-bonding.

This game came less than 24 hours before a trip to Arbroath to star in Ricky Little’s testimonial match.

Courier Sport was at Links Park for the game and here are three talking points as Forfar ran out 3-1 winners:

Ray McKinnon absent from Forfar dugout

Ray McKinnon was absent from the Forfar dugout amidst Forest Green talks. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media

All Forfar eyes were on the dugout to see if McKinnon would make an appearance.

Loons released two statements on Thursday, expressing their disappointment that they’d reluctantly had to accept an approach to speak to McKinnon.

It’s believed McKinnon was initially torn by the request to join Ferguson at the English League Two side, just seven months after joining Forfar.

But the lure of linking up with his long-term friend Fergie is likely to prove too strong.

And McKinnon wasn’t present on the night, with Stevie Fallon taking charge of Forfar.

Montrose playing twice in just over 18 hours

As warm-up schedules go, Montrose have a pretty packed weekend.

Friday’s clash with Forfar came less than a day before they turn out again for Ricky Little’s testimonial in Arbroath.

But it was all part of the Stewart Petrie plan to get his squad together for a mini-staycation.

Team spirit has been a huge part of the ethos Petrie has instilled into the club since his appointment in 2016.

And with two games and a night out – with directors – planned this weekend, Petrie hopes the team that stays together plays together.

Forfar look the part despite unsettled squad

Forfar are still in the midst of a summer rebuild and it seems likely they will have to do it without McKinnon.

The team on Friday reflected that with six trialists in their squad with Fallon making several changes.

But they passed the ball about slickly and scored some fantastic goals in a fairly comfortable win over a team a full league above them.

Goals from Kieran Inglis, Callum Moore and a trialist cancelled out Craig Batchelor’s opener.

Craig Thomson impressed for Forfar against Montrose. Image: SNS

But it was the individual displays that were most telling.

Craig Thomson, in particular, looked a real threat out wide for Forfar.

Montrose didn’t look awful.

Their opening strike was a thing of beauty as Lyons low ball was deftly backheeled into the net by Craig Batchelor.

They also had some good performances with Blair Lyons dangerous and Kane Hester a threat in attack.

And as Petrie will point out, the results matter when the real action begins.

