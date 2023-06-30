3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as Ray McKinnon misses Loons win

Montrose hosted neighbours Forfar Athletic as the Angus sides continued their pre-season plans.

Forfar made the short trip to Links Park to face Mo, with the future of boss Ray McKinnon very much hanging in the balance.

McKinnon has held talks with Forest Green Rovers and it seems almost inevitable that he’ll agree to join ex-Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson in England.

For Montrose, it was all about a weekend of football and team-bonding.

This game came less than 24 hours before a trip to Arbroath to star in Ricky Little’s testimonial match.

Courier Sport was at Links Park for the game and here are three talking points as Forfar ran out 3-1 winners:

Ray McKinnon absent from Forfar dugout

All Forfar eyes were on the dugout to see if McKinnon would make an appearance.

Loons released two statements on Thursday, expressing their disappointment that they’d reluctantly had to accept an approach to speak to McKinnon.

It’s believed McKinnon was initially torn by the request to join Ferguson at the English League Two side, just seven months after joining Forfar.

But the lure of linking up with his long-term friend Fergie is likely to prove too strong.

And McKinnon wasn’t present on the night, with Stevie Fallon taking charge of Forfar.

Montrose playing twice in just over 18 hours

⚽️💥 Craig Batchelor wheels away after netting his first for the club 💙 pic.twitter.com/zxYILudiDJ — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) June 30, 2023

As warm-up schedules go, Montrose have a pretty packed weekend.

Friday’s clash with Forfar came less than a day before they turn out again for Ricky Little’s testimonial in Arbroath.

But it was all part of the Stewart Petrie plan to get his squad together for a mini-staycation.

Team spirit has been a huge part of the ethos Petrie has instilled into the club since his appointment in 2016.

And with two games and a night out – with directors – planned this weekend, Petrie hopes the team that stays together plays together.

Forfar look the part despite unsettled squad

Forfar are still in the midst of a summer rebuild and it seems likely they will have to do it without McKinnon.

The team on Friday reflected that with six trialists in their squad with Fallon making several changes.

But they passed the ball about slickly and scored some fantastic goals in a fairly comfortable win over a team a full league above them.

Goals from Kieran Inglis, Callum Moore and a trialist cancelled out Craig Batchelor’s opener.

But it was the individual displays that were most telling.

Craig Thomson, in particular, looked a real threat out wide for Forfar.

Montrose didn’t look awful.

Their opening strike was a thing of beauty as Lyons low ball was deftly backheeled into the net by Craig Batchelor.

They also had some good performances with Blair Lyons dangerous and Kane Hester a threat in attack.

And as Petrie will point out, the results matter when the real action begins.