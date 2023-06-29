Forfar confirm Ray McKinnon approach as ex-Dundee United boss opens talks with Forest Green

Ray McKinnon’s potential move to Forest Green took a big step forward as Forfar confirmed an approach to speak to their manager.

McKinnon is wanted by his former Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson at the English League Two side.

And a statement by the Angus side outlined that both McKinnon and ‘an EFL team’ had contacted them for permission to talk.

Forfar said: “FAFC officials are disappointed today to have to announce Ray McKinnon has requested permission to speak to an EFL team.”

— Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) June 29, 2023

McKinnon is likely to hold talks with Forest Green in the next 24 hours.

McKinnon helped Forfar secure their League Two status after moving them off the bottom of the table.

But the lure of linking up with Ferguson in English football may prove too strong.

Should he decide to leave, then Loons will be seeking their third manager in eight months.

McKinnon replaced Gary Irvine last November.