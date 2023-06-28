Forfar boss Ray McKinnon could join ex-Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green

Forfar are facing a battle to hang onto boss Ray McKinnon after he was lined up by English side Forest Green.

McKinnon is wanted by the League Two side to join up with his ex-Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson.

Ferguson and McKinnon played together at Tannadice for two years at the start of their careers and have remained close friends since.

And McKinnon could join soon Fergie’s coaching staff at the Gloucestershire-based side.

Fergie was appointed in January but couldn’t prevent Forest Green from relegation.

But they remain ambitious and have plans a new eco-friendly 5,000-seater stadium.

They will be hoping to replicate their championship-winning success of 2022.

Ray McKinnon Forest Green departure would be ‘major blow’ to Forfar

Should McKinnon elect to leave Loons, it will be a major blow to the Angus side.

They appointed him in November and he successfully steered them from the bottom of League Two to safety.

They flirted with the play-offs and after a summer rebuild, hopes are high that Forfar could challenge for promotion.

McKinnon has a wealth of experience from a 19-year coaching career.

He worked at Lochee United, Brechin City, Raith Rovers, Dundee United, Morton, Falkirk and Queen’s Park prior to his Forfar switch.