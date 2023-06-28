Fire-fighters fight blaze at a block of flats in Lochgelly

Fire-fighters were called to a blaze at a property in Lochgelly on Monday evening.

The fire was in a stairwell at a three-storey block of flats in the town’s Main Street

Emergency services were alerted just after 7pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances at the scene.

There were no casualties but it is not yet known if the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Eyewitness: ‘Smoke everywhere’

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We received a call at 7.03pm that there was a fire at a block of flats in Main Street, Lochgelly.

“The fire was in a stair well of a three storey block of flats and connected with shops.

“We sent three appliances, one from Lochgelly and two from Dunfermline.

“One main hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus were used.

“There were no casualties.”

The stop call came at 9pm.

One eye-witness said there was smoke everywhere.