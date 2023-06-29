A9 roadworks: Drivers face disruption north of Dunkeld until early August

Drivers are facing disruption during roadworks on the A9 north of Dunkeld until early August.

A resurfacing project is taking place between Dalguise and Ballinluig.

The roadworks got under way this week and will run until the first week of August.

The £530,000 project is being carried out by Bear Scotland.

It comes as drivers are already facing delays on the A9 at Luncarty, just north of Perth, with a contraflow also in place until early August.

Full list of A9 roadworks and dates

A9 Dalguise to Ballinluig

Lane closures from Monday June 26 to Saturday July 1 and Wednesday July 12 to Wednesday July 26, between 7pm and 6am

From July 26 works will take place at the later time of 10pm to 6am, finishing by the morning of Saturday August 5.

A9 Dalmarnock to Rotmell

Lane closures from Monday July 3 to Wednesday July 5 between 7pm and 6am, at the A9 single carriageway south of the Rotmell junction

Reduced speed limit in place.

A9 Rotmell to Dowally

Lane closures from Wednesday July 5 to Friday July 14 between 7pm and 6am, at the A9 single carriageway north and south of the Dowally junction

Reduced speed limit with temporary traffic lights on approach

No works taking place on the nights of Friday July 7 and Saturday July 8.

A9 drivers thanked for patience

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These road surfacing projects on the A9 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The road marking improvements are part of our commitment with Transport Scotland to improve the safety performance of the A9.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.”