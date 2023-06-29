London drugs gang smashed after missing child probe in Dundee

A drugs gang from London which tried to flood Dundee’s streets with Class-A drugs has been jailed.

The gang of four were found in locations across the city after being trailed by officers from Police Scotland and the Met, searching for a missing child.

They had been “cuckoo-ing” in houses after carrying out “extensive research” into where to base their deadly operation.

As well as drugs, the missing 16-year-old and weapons were found in police raids.

Gang traced to Dundee

It was revealed after the four men were jailed, the cross-border operation began when reports were raised of concern for the welfare of a missing 16-year-old in late 2022.

The matter was taken up by the team behind Operation Orochi – the Met’s specialist team dealing with county lines crimes.

It was found the child had travelled from Croydon to Dundee on November 7 2022, around the same time the four men involved had arrived in the city.

Officers from Operation Orochi were deployed to Tayside and linked with Police Scotland’s Serious and Organised Crime Team.

On November 16, Ellis Davey was arrested on Strathmartine Road with 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Whilst being arrested, he began shouting to alert Dylan Newman, who was in a property on the street, in possession of drugs.

The address had been “cuckooed” and the missing child was found there, along with a cache of knives.

Further arrests

The trail led to Monifieth Road, where both gang leader Malik Paul – who tried to jump out a window – and Michael Nwadire were arrested.

Further weapons and money were recovered and phone records showed Paul had directed the other men and had conducted extensive research on Dundee before travelling from London.

This week, at Woolwich Crown Court:

Malik Paul, 26, of Dynevor Road, Hackney was sentenced to five years and four months imprisonment.

Michael Nwadire, 28, of Balmore Crescent, Barnet was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Dylan Newman, 21, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Ellis Davey, 22, of Springfield Avenue, Merton was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

All pled guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Convictions welcomed

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell of Police Scotland’s Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “Human trafficking is a despicable crime.

“These types of crimes have a long term impact on the victims and we are committed to working with our partners to identify those responsible and help protect the victims.”

Detective Constable Jamie Helps from Operation Orochi, said: “This sentence sends a message to drug dealers that Op Orochi has no borders and we will work relentlessly with our colleagues across the UK to bring you to justice.

“Drugs devastate communities and destroy lives but these men did not care about this as long as they made money.

“The public may believe that county lines does not have a wider impact on communities but the consequences of this type of criminality should not be underestimated.”

The teenager was not prosecuted but was referred to Children’s Services.

