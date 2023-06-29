London drugs gang smashed after missing child probe in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

London drugs gang smashed after missing child probe in Dundee

The authorities were alerted when a child went missing from London and was traced to Dundee.

By Crime and Courts Team
L-R Dylan Newman, Ellis Davey, Malik Paul and Michael Nwadire, the county lines drug gang caught in Dundee. Image: Met Police.
L-R Dylan Newman, Ellis Davey, Malik Paul and Michael Nwadire, the county lines drug gang caught in Dundee. Image: Met Police.

A drugs gang from London which tried to flood Dundee’s streets with Class-A drugs has been jailed.

The gang of four were found in locations across the city after being trailed by officers from Police Scotland and the Met, searching for a missing child.

They had been “cuckoo-ing” in houses after carrying out “extensive research” into where to base their deadly operation.

As well as drugs, the missing 16-year-old and weapons were found in police raids.

Gang traced to Dundee

It was revealed after the four men were jailed, the cross-border operation began when reports were raised of concern for the welfare of a missing 16-year-old in late 2022.

The matter was taken up by the team behind Operation Orochi – the Met’s specialist team dealing with county lines crimes.

It was found the child had travelled from Croydon to Dundee on November 7 2022, around the same time the four men involved had arrived in the city.

Officers from Operation Orochi were deployed to Tayside and linked with Police Scotland’s Serious and Organised Crime Team.

On November 16, Ellis Davey was arrested on Strathmartine Road with 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Drugs gang member Ellis Davey
Ellis Davey was first to be arrested. Image: Met Police.
Dylan Newman was found in a property with drugs, weapons and the child. Image: Met Police.

Whilst being arrested, he began shouting to alert Dylan Newman, who was in a property on the street, in possession of drugs.

The address had been “cuckooed” and the missing child was found there, along with a cache of knives.

Further arrests

The trail led to Monifieth Road, where both gang leader Malik Paul – who tried to jump out a window – and Michael Nwadire were arrested.

Gang leader Malik Paul tried to escape out of a window. Image: Met Police.

Further weapons and money were recovered and phone records showed Paul had directed the other men and had conducted extensive research on Dundee before travelling from London.

This week, at Woolwich Crown Court:

  • Malik Paul, 26, of Dynevor Road, Hackney was sentenced to five years and four months imprisonment.
  • Michael Nwadire, 28, of Balmore Crescent, Barnet was sentenced to three years imprisonment.
  • Dylan Newman, 21, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years imprisonment.
  • Ellis Davey, 22, of Springfield Avenue, Merton was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

All pled guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Michael Nwadire was jailed for three years. Image: Met Police.

Convictions welcomed

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell of Police Scotland’s Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “Human trafficking is a despicable crime.

“These types of crimes have a long term impact on the victims and we are committed to working with our partners to identify those responsible and help protect the victims.”

Police also recovered knives from the dealing gang. Image: Met Police.

Detective Constable Jamie Helps from Operation Orochi, said: “This sentence sends a message to drug dealers that Op Orochi has no borders and we will work relentlessly with our colleagues across the UK to bring you to justice.

“Drugs devastate communities and destroy lives but these men did not care about this as long as they made money.

“The public may believe that county lines does not have a wider impact on communities but the consequences of this type of criminality should not be underestimated.”

The teenager was not prosecuted but was referred to Children’s Services.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Seth Patrick has agreed a two-year deal with Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Seth Patrick says Brechin City made him 'feel valued and wanted' in his second…
Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket legend Charlie McGarrie
Charlie McGarrie: Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket great dies
The A9 near Dunkeld.
A9 roadworks: Drivers face disruption north of Dunkeld until early August
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon will hold talks with Forest Green. Image: SNS.
Forfar confirm Ray McKinnon approach as ex-Dundee United boss opens talks with Forest Green
Rapist taxi driver Zaveri faces prison. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee taxi driver faces prison after preying on young passengers
The Queen Street flats would be at the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray.
Broughty Ferry plot with permission for 5 luxury flats on sale for £400k
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic assault Picture shows; Matthew Cowan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/06/2023
Perth football fan attacked partner in violent rage after watching team lose
The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath paedophile extorted nude pictures from his own daughter
Graeme Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ
A disposable vape ban could be announced this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Scotland's disposable vape ban campaign started in Dundee - is a win on the…