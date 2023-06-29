Charlie McGarrie: Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket great dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie McGarrie: Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket great dies

Charlie won the 1st XI batting trophy from 1970 to 1974 and the all-rounders trophy in 1968

By Chris Ferguson
Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket legend Charlie McGarrie
Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket legend Charlie McGarrie has died.

Falkland Cricket Club legend and former Glenwood High School depute head, Charlie McGarrie, has died aged 88.

He was club captain in 1969 and 1982 and served as president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer.

Charlie scored 7,089 runs for Falkland including 21 half centuries, and his century against Strathmiglo became an innings of folklore, according to Robbie Nellies of the club.

In later years, Charlie took on the roles of assistant groundsman and scorer at Scroggie Park.

Early years

Charlie was born in Lochee, Dundee, in January 1935, the son of grocery warehouseman John McGarrie and his wife, Margaret.

He became dux of Logie Junior Secondary School and during his National Service with the RAF at bases around the UK, he set his mind on becoming a teacher.

After he was demobbed, he studied at teacher training college in Dundee and took his first post as a maths teacher at Beath High School in Cowdenbeath.

Marriage

He met his future wife, Sheena, at training college and they married in 1965 during a period living in Montreal, Canada. The couple went on to have two of a family; Claire and Ross, and one granddaughter.

Sheena, who was born in Nairobi where her father was a missionary, had come to Dundee to study.

On their return to Scotland, Charlie was appointed to a position teaching maths at Buckhaven High School.

He gained promotion to depute head at Glenwood High School, Glenrothes. When he retired, Charlie was able to devote more time to cricket and family as well as his other loves of music and gardening.

He had been an accomplished singer in his youth and had competed for the Leng Medal. His cricketing career took off with Elmwood in Dundee but he also turned out a couple of times for Falkland during that period.

Settled in Fife

Charlie and Sheena moved to the village on their return from Canada and that is when his long association with the cricket club began.

Robbie Nellies said: “Charlie won the 1st XI batting trophy from 1970 to 1974 and the all-rounders trophy in 1968.

“He opened the batting for many years with the late Rab Brown and together they formed a formidable partnership, their batting styles beautifully complementing each other.

“Charlie wasn’t a bad bowler either with a very rhythmical action. He took 187 wickets at an average of 13.5 with a best analysis of seven for 23.

“He was awarded honorary life membership in 1983 for his outstanding contribution to Falkland Cricket Club and the wider game of cricket.”

John Langlands, a colleague from Glenwood, said: “He was a good administrator, personnel manager and maths teacher.

“Charlie was one of the real characters in the school. He was a people person; staff found him very approachable, helpful and humorous. He was well liked by staff and respected by the pupils.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

