Seth Patrick says Brechin City made him ‘feel valued and wanted’ in his second spell at Angus club

Former Zimbabwe under-23 international Patrick has agreed a two-year deal at Brechin, ten months after leaving them.

By Ewan Smith
Seth Patrick has agreed a two-year deal with Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Seth Patrick has given Brechin City a glowing reference after agreeing to return on a two-year deal.

Patrick left City in September to move back down south due to ‘personal reasons.’

But Patrick kept in regular contact with Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie.

And after those issues were resolved, the ex-Zimbabwe under-23 star was delighted to move back north this summer.

“I’ve never been somewhere like Brechin before,” said the midfielder.

“The club is very homely, very welcoming. It has a really tight-knit group of players and I feel valued and wanted here.

Seth Patrick playing for Brechin City FC against Arbroath FC
Seth Patrick made his first appearance since returning to Brechin City in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Image: Brechin City FC.

“I’ve kept in contact with the chairman and always said if I could get things sorted then I’d love to come back.

“I’m glad it’s happened and I think I’ll grow and develop as a player at Brechin.

“Andy Kirk is a top coach. He always gives you that bit extra on the training ground.

“He’s always speaking to you, always looking for ways to improve you game in between drills or at the end of training.

“With some managers you get the impression they want to get training done and go home.

“Andy adds extra details.”

Seth Patrick wants to earn title medal

Seth Patrick watched from afar as Brechin City celebrated Highland League title success. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Patrick watched from afar as Brechin clinched the Highland League title last year.

He was then gutted to see them miss out on promotion with a pyramid play-off defeat to Spartans.

And while he played a small part in their success last term – with six Highland League appearances – he wants to do more this year.

Patrick was tipped by City boss Kirk to add a new dimension to his squad.

And Patrick is chasing silverware.

“I didn’t play enough games last year to earn a medal,” added Patrick, 23.

“I wouldn’t have wanted one for that anyway. I’d like to be there at the start and the finish to help the club win the league this year.

Seth Patrick starring for Brechin City last. Image: Brechin City FC
Seth Patrick starring for Brechin City last season. Image: Brechin City FC.

“I want to help us win the title and push for promotion.

“But I watched the celebrations online and I was delighted for everyone at the club.

“These guys are my friends and it’s great to see them so happy.

“It was wonderful for the fans to see the club win a title too. They really embraced me when I was here before.

“Even when I left they were kind to me on social media.

“Let’s see what we can do this year. Hopefully we can go one stage further.”

