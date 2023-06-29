‘Unique’ Perthshire home with stunning views and gardens on sale for nearly £900k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unique’ Perthshire home with stunning views and gardens on sale for nearly £900k

Tigh Sona, on the outskirts of Forgandenny, also boasts five bedrooms and a piano room.

By James Simpson
External view of Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
Tigh Sona in Forgandenny. Image: Clyde Property

A “unique” home with stunning views over the Perthshire countryside has gone on sale for nearly £900,000.

Tigh Sona, on the outskirts of Forgandenny – four miles south of Perth – also boasts extensive gardens, five bedrooms and a piano room.

The property has undergone a major transformation from traditional cottage to modern family home.

External view of Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
The home is surrounded by countryside. Image: Clyde Property
Aerial view of the home.
An aerial view of Tigh Sona in Forgandenny. Image: Clyde Property
External view of Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
The property is surrounded by greenery. Image: Clyde Property

Agent Clyde Property describes Tigh Sona as “unique”, and “rare”, adding: “It achieves a fine balance of a high specification family home set in tranquil landscaped gardens making it perfect for enjoying outdoor living.”

The ground floor comprises a spacious central living area, piano room and sizeable dining space to entertain guests.

There are also three large double bedrooms – two with en-suites – along with a family bathroom and office space.

Living room area in Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
The large open-plan living space. Image: Clyde Property
Piano room and sitting room
The piano room and sitting room. Image: Clyde Property
Staircase in Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
A hand-made walnut staircase leading to the first floor. Image: Clyde Property

A hand-made walnut staircase leads to the first floor, which is bursting with natural light coming through the gallery windows.

Upstairs, there are two further bedrooms, with the master including a balcony.

A bedroom at Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
One of the bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property
A bedroom at Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
Another part of the home that offers an amazing outlook. Image: Clyde Property
A balcony at Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
A balcony overlooking the surrounding fields. Image: Clyde Poperty
Windows overlooking the countryside at Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
Tigh Sona boasts stunning views over the countryside throughout. Image: Clyde Property

The property is set behind private electric gates, which lead to a large driveway.

It also boasts an attached double garage with remote-controlled electric doors.

Kitchen at Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
The kitchen area. Image: Clyde Property
Bathroom with bath in the middle at Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
You can even enjoy great views from the bath. Image: Clyde Property
One of the home's en suite bathrooms.
An en-suite bathroom. Image: Clyde Property

Clyde Property says one of Tigh Sona’s best features is its “exceptional “fully-landscaped, private garden grounds.

The former cottage is surrounded by greenery with pretty walkways and secluded seating areas to soak up the countryside.

The gardens at Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
Tigh Sona has extensive gardens. Image: Clyde Property
The gardens at Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
There are plenty of walkways for the occupants. Image: Clyde Property
The gardens at Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
Trees and shrubs offer privacy. Image: Clyde Property
A secluded garden seating area.
A secluded garden seating area. Image: Clyde Property
The gardens
A lawn and shed also come with the property. Image: Clyde Property

Clyde Property says Tigh Sona is close to the amenities offered by Bridge of Earn while Forgandenny itself is a “quaint conservation village” with a church, village hall, primary school and Strathallan School.

The home is on the market for offers over £875,000.

It is one of a host of properties in Tayside and Fife offering amazing views for prospective buyers.

