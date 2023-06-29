‘Unique’ Perthshire home with stunning views and gardens on sale for nearly £900k

A “unique” home with stunning views over the Perthshire countryside has gone on sale for nearly £900,000.

Tigh Sona, on the outskirts of Forgandenny – four miles south of Perth – also boasts extensive gardens, five bedrooms and a piano room.

The property has undergone a major transformation from traditional cottage to modern family home.

Agent Clyde Property describes Tigh Sona as “unique”, and “rare”, adding: “It achieves a fine balance of a high specification family home set in tranquil landscaped gardens making it perfect for enjoying outdoor living.”

The ground floor comprises a spacious central living area, piano room and sizeable dining space to entertain guests.

There are also three large double bedrooms – two with en-suites – along with a family bathroom and office space.

A hand-made walnut staircase leads to the first floor, which is bursting with natural light coming through the gallery windows.

Upstairs, there are two further bedrooms, with the master including a balcony.

The property is set behind private electric gates, which lead to a large driveway.

It also boasts an attached double garage with remote-controlled electric doors.

Clyde Property says one of Tigh Sona’s best features is its “exceptional “fully-landscaped, private garden grounds.

The former cottage is surrounded by greenery with pretty walkways and secluded seating areas to soak up the countryside.

Clyde Property says Tigh Sona is close to the amenities offered by Bridge of Earn while Forgandenny itself is a “quaint conservation village” with a church, village hall, primary school and Strathallan School.

The home is on the market for offers over £875,000.

It is one of a host of properties in Tayside and Fife offering amazing views for prospective buyers.