5 Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus homes with amazing views

We’re blessed to live in an area with stunning scenery. From the coastline of Fife and Angus to the lochs and mountains of Perthshire and Dundee’s riverfront, it truly is a wonderful setting.

Who wouldn’t want to have a home that looks out on a piece of this amazing landscape? We’ve picked five houses in Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus that all have superb views.

Crail

This charming semi-detached cottage in Crail looks modest from the front. Priors Croft is far from small, however, with four bedrooms contained within its stone walls.

A modern extension features a full height wall of glazing to take advantage of the coastal views.

Lovely though the house is, the best thing about Priors Croft is its garden. Sweeping right down to the coastal path and beach, it makes you feel like you’re permanently on holiday.

The upper garden has a lawn and patio area nestled in the lee of an old stone wall. A gate leads down through a long expanse of wall to the beach.

Central Crail with its shops, cafes and historic harbour is just a short walk away.

Priors Croft is on sale with Rettie for o/o £560,000.

Fearnan

There’s a reason this house in the hamlet of Fearnan has all of its accommodation on the upper level. The elevated setting maximises sweeping views over Loch Tay.

All you get on the ground level is a large double garage. Upstairs, there is a living room, dining room, kitchen and three bedrooms.

The living room has patio doors onto a south facing deck that captures the sun all day and makes the most of the superb outlook.

Willowbank backs onto a wooded hillside and from here you can explore some of Highland Perthshire’s most majestic mountains.

The village of Kenmore is around 3.6 miles away and the town of Aberfeldy around 11 miles distant.

Willowbank is on sale with Rettie for o/o £375,000.

Friockheim

Quarry Cottage sits in the Angus countryside near the village of Friockheim. A huge corner window makes the most of its open countryside views.

The four-bedroom cottage has been nicely renovated by its owners, with a modern kitchen and bathroom and lots of designer finishings.

The ground floor has an open plan kitchen/family room, sitting room, lounge and three bedrooms.

The upper floor has an en suite master bedroom and far reaching views from its elevated position.

Built over 130 years ago for the quarrymaster of the Middleton Estate it sits up a farm track and is set back from the road.

There’s a spacious garden with patio that is the perfect place to sit out on a summer evening.

Quarry Cottage is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £385,000.

Dundee

This traditional stone house in Dundee’s West End is packed with period details.

Spread over three levels, 6 Richmond Terrace has five bedrooms and three reception rooms.

The cafes, shops and pubs of Perth Road are just a short walk away.

The house is located beside Magdalen Green. It offers lovely views over one of Dundee’s prettiest parks to the River Tay and Fife hills beyond.

It’s on sale with Ross, Strachan & Co for o/o £400,000.

Kellas

Built to the highest standards just under two decades ago, Woodville must be one of the finest country houses in Angus.

The five bedroom house extends to an enormous 560 square metres, making it nearly five times bigger than the average family home. There are another 175sqm of garage and carport space, bringing the overall footprint to 736sqm.

Woodville sits in more than seven acres of its own grounds and overlooks a pond.

The house sits down a private lane near the hamlet of Murroes, a few miles outside Dundee.

All this space and grandeur doesn’t come cheap, however.

Woodville, Parklands of Murroes, is on sale with Savills for o/o £1.8 million.