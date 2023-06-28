5 Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus homes with amazing views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus homes with amazing views

Who wouldn't want a home with a fantastic outlook? Here are five Tayside and Fife properties that will take your breath away every time you look out the window.

This home in Fife has a superb view. Image: Rettie.
This home in Fife has a superb view. Image: Rettie.
By Jack McKeown

We’re blessed to live in an area with stunning scenery. From the coastline of Fife and Angus to the lochs and mountains of Perthshire and Dundee’s riverfront, it truly is a wonderful setting.

Who wouldn’t want to have a home that looks out on a piece of this amazing landscape? We’ve picked five houses in Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus that all have superb views.

Crail

This modest-looking cottage in Crail has a delightful seaside location. Image: Rettie.

This charming semi-detached cottage in Crail looks modest from the front. Priors Croft is far from small, however, with four bedrooms contained within its stone walls.

A modern extension features a full height wall of glazing to take advantage of the coastal views.

Lovely though the house is, the best thing about Priors Croft is its garden. Sweeping right down to the coastal path and beach, it makes you feel like you’re permanently on holiday.

The best thing about Priors Croft is its wonderful rear garden. Image: Rettie.

The upper garden has a lawn and patio area nestled in the lee of an old stone wall. A gate leads down through a long expanse of wall to the beach.

Central Crail with its shops, cafes and historic harbour is just a short walk away.

Priors Croft is on sale with Rettie for o/o £560,000.

Fearnan

This house in the hamlet of Fearnan has superb views across Loch Tay. Image: Rettie.

There’s a reason this house in the hamlet of Fearnan has all of its accommodation on the upper level. The elevated setting maximises sweeping views over Loch Tay.

All you get on the ground level is a large double garage. Upstairs, there is a living room, dining room, kitchen and three bedrooms.

The living room has patio doors onto a south facing deck that captures the sun all day and makes the most of the superb outlook.

View from the balcony. Image: Rettie.

Willowbank backs onto a wooded hillside and from here you can explore some of Highland Perthshire’s most majestic mountains.

The village of Kenmore is around 3.6 miles away and the town of Aberfeldy around 11 miles distant.

Willowbank is on sale with Rettie for o/o £375,000.

Friockheim

This cottage in a hamlet near the Angus village of Friockheim. Image: TSPC.

Quarry Cottage sits in the Angus countryside near the village of Friockheim. A huge corner window makes the most of its open countryside views.

The four-bedroom cottage has been nicely renovated by its owners, with a modern kitchen and bathroom and lots of designer finishings.

The ground floor has an open plan kitchen/family room, sitting room, lounge and three bedrooms.

Quarry Cottage has terrific views over the Angus countryside. Image: TSPC.

The upper floor has an en suite master bedroom and far reaching views from its elevated position.

Built over 130 years ago for the quarrymaster of the Middleton Estate it sits up a farm track and is set back from the road.

There’s a spacious garden with patio that is the perfect place to sit out on a summer evening.

Quarry Cottage is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £385,000.

Dundee

This handsome house looks over Magdalen Green to the River Tay. Image: TSPC

This traditional stone house in Dundee’s West End is packed with period details.

Spread over three levels, 6 Richmond Terrace has five bedrooms and three reception rooms.

The cafes, shops and pubs of Perth Road are just a short walk away.

It has views across Magdalen Green to the Tay. Image: TSPC.

The house is located beside Magdalen Green. It offers lovely views over one of Dundee’s prettiest parks to the River Tay and Fife hills beyond.

It’s on sale with Ross, Strachan & Co for o/o £400,000.

Kellas

Woodville is a bespoke modern home near Dundee. Image: Savills.

Built to the highest standards just under two decades ago, Woodville must be one of the finest country houses in Angus.

The five bedroom house extends to an enormous 560 square metres, making it nearly five times bigger than the average family home. There are another 175sqm of garage and carport space, bringing the overall footprint to 736sqm.

Woodville sits in more than seven acres of its own grounds and overlooks a pond.

Woodville has superb countryside views. Image: Savills.

The house sits down a private lane near the hamlet of Murroes, a few miles outside Dundee.

All this space and grandeur doesn’t come cheap, however.

Woodville, Parklands of Murroes, is on sale with Savills for o/o £1.8 million.

More from The Courier

CR0043177, Gemma Bibby, Dundee. Day 3 (Sunday) of Radio 1 Big Weekend. Picture shows: Niall Horan on stage, Camperdown Park, Dundee, 28th May 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Niall Horan wants more big gigs for 'starved' Dundee audience
General view of the A921 at Aberdour
Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle Fife crash
General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
Dundee care home ordered to make further improvements over 'unacceptable' cleanliness levels
Bobby Linn will star in Ricky Little's testimonial. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn to make final Arbroath appearance at Ricky Little testimonial this Saturday
Armed police on Allan Park in Hill of Beath. Image: Fife Jammers Locations/Facebook
Armed police descend on Fife street
Scott Kidd.
Sick 'carer' from Montrose cannot make new friendships without permission
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains transfer market approach this summer
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Pregnant offender could face post-birth prison term for Arbroath crimes
Arbroath's inshore and all-weather lifeboats during the recent station open day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath lifeboat: Community council say RNLI is 'testing town loyalty to limit'
Anxiety in Motion (AIM)’s principal teacher Jenna Yule in front of a "Welcome to AIM" sign.
The Dundee teachers helping teenagers so anxious they are housebound back to lessons