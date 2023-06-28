Hunt for man on bike after break-in at Broughty Ferry pub

Police are hunting for a man on a bike after a raid on a Broughty Ferry pub.

The Occidental Bar on Queen Street was broken into early on Tuesday.

A four-figure sum of cash and a charity bottle with money inside were taken during the break-in.

Hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage was also caused.

Police appeal after Occidental break-in

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers would like to trace a male on a bike seen near the premises between 3.30am and 4am, described as slim and wearing dark clothing.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 1181 of June 27.”