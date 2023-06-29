Montrose boss Stewart Petrie lavishes praise on Ricky Little ahead of Arbroath star’s testimonial

Stewart Petrie claims Ricky Little is an integral part of ‘the best central defensive partnership outside of the Scottish Premiership.’

Petrie was assistant boss to Paul Sheerin at Arbroath when Little joined the Gayfield side in 2013.

Back then he had no idea that Little would go on to become one of the Arbroath’s most celebrated stars with 363 appearances and 12 goals for the Angus side.

Announcing our very first special guest to play in Ricky Little's Testimonial match on Saturday……..Bobby Linn! He may have just left, but there is no way that Bobby was going to miss Ricky's testimonial! pic.twitter.com/yKyYTREyCV — Ricky Little Testimonial (@RLTestimonial) June 28, 2023

Little has been an almost ever-present alongside Tam O’Brien at the heart of the Arbroath defence since 2017.

And as Petrie prepares to take his Montrose side to Gayfield for Little’s testimonial match on Saturday, he has lavished the praise onto the Lichties legend.

“Ricky is a terrific professional,” said the Montrose boss.

“He’s one of the most dedicated professionals you could work with. He’s also gifted with a lot more ability than he often gets credit for.

“People in the game recognise how important Ricky and Tam O’Brien are to the Arbroath defence.

“They are up there as the best part-time pairing. In fact, I’d argue you’d struggle to find a better one outside of the Scottish Premiership.

“He has performed consistently well for several years and it’s an honour to be asked to take a team to his game.”

Ricky Little has ‘shown real commitment’ to Arbroath

Testimonials have been somewhat of a rarity in Scottish football in the last few decades.

Petrie enjoyed one with Dunfermline in 2003.

He is now managing a Montrose side that has formed an orderly queue of stars waiting on their benefit game.

Paul Watson will enjoy his testimonial later this year, on the back of Terry Masson’s last term. Graham Webster and Andrew Steeves are next in line.

Down the Angus coastline, Little’s game comes a year after Bobby Linn – who will wear maroon for one final time on Saturday – had his testimonial.

David Gold, Colin Hamilton and O’Brien are all likely to have testimonials.

“There’s a lot of continuity at Arbroath,” added Petrie.

“Players go there and want to stay. It’s the same at Montrose.

“We have a lot of players at this club that have given so many years of service.

“The approach from both clubs is similar and, because of that, there’s mutual respect between us.

“You absolutely have to celebrate players like Ricky Little in games like this.

“10 years at one football club shows real commitment and I’m a massive fan of any player who gives that amount of time to his team.”

The Ricky Little Testimonial kicks off at 2pm on Saturday at Gayfield.

A cash gate will be in operation, with suggested donations of £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.