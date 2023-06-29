Montrose boss Stewart Petrie lavishes praise on Ricky Little ahead of Arbroath star’s testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie lavishes praise on Ricky Little ahead of Arbroath star’s testimonial

Petrie was Arbroath assistant boss when Little joined the Gayfield side in 2013 and says it's 'an honour' to face the experienced defender in his benefit game.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath FC star Ricky Little and Montrose FC boss Stewart Petrie.
Arbroath ace Ricky Little has been praised by Montrose boss Stewart Petrie. Image: SNS

Stewart Petrie claims Ricky Little is an integral part of ‘the best central defensive partnership outside of the Scottish Premiership.’

Petrie was assistant boss to Paul Sheerin at Arbroath when Little joined the Gayfield side in 2013.

Back then he had no idea that Little would go on to become one of the Arbroath’s most celebrated stars with 363 appearances and 12 goals for the Angus side.

Little has been an almost ever-present alongside Tam O’Brien at the heart of the Arbroath defence since 2017.

And as Petrie prepares to take his Montrose side to Gayfield for Little’s testimonial match on Saturday, he has lavished the praise onto the Lichties legend.

“Ricky is a terrific professional,” said the Montrose boss.

“He’s one of the most dedicated professionals you could work with. He’s also gifted with a lot more ability than he often gets credit for.

Stewart Petrie is full of praise for Ricky Little. Image: SNS.

“People in the game recognise how important Ricky and Tam O’Brien are to the Arbroath defence.

“They are up there as the best part-time pairing. In fact, I’d argue you’d struggle to find a better one outside of the Scottish Premiership.

“He has performed consistently well for several years and it’s an honour to be asked to take a team to his game.”

Ricky Little has ‘shown real commitment’ to Arbroath

Ricky Little starred for Arbroath against Rangers in his first season at the Angus side. Image: SNS

Testimonials have been somewhat of a rarity in Scottish football in the last few decades.

Petrie enjoyed one with Dunfermline in 2003.

He is now managing a Montrose side that has formed an orderly queue of stars waiting on their benefit game.

Paul Watson will enjoy his testimonial later this year, on the back of Terry Masson’s last term. Graham Webster and Andrew Steeves are next in line.

Down the Angus coastline, Little’s game comes a year after Bobby Linn – who will wear maroon for one final time on Saturday – had his testimonial.

Paul Watson is also in his testimonial year for Montrose. Image: SNS

David Gold, Colin Hamilton and O’Brien are all likely to have testimonials.

“There’s a lot of continuity at Arbroath,” added Petrie.

“Players go there and want to stay. It’s the same at Montrose.

“We have a lot of players at this club that have given so many years of service.

“The approach from both clubs is similar and, because of that, there’s mutual respect between us.

Ricky Little is a popular figure with the Arbroath fans. Image: SNS

“You absolutely have to celebrate players like Ricky Little in games like this.

“10 years at one football club shows real commitment and I’m a massive fan of any player who gives that amount of time to his team.”

The Ricky Little Testimonial kicks off at 2pm on Saturday at Gayfield.

A cash gate will be in operation, with suggested donations of £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

