Bobby Linn hails ‘humble hero’ Ricky Little as Arbroath ace prepares to celebrate testimonial year

Bobby Linn has hailed his ‘friend for life’ Ricky Little as the Arbroath ace gets set for his testimonial year.

Little’s loyal service to Lichties will be celebrated at a benefit game against Montrose at Gayfield on July 1st.

Little has played 363 games for Arbroath and netted 12 goals – including one from the halfway line against Berwick Rangers in 2015.

But it’s his unassuming character that impresses Linn most and he has labelled Little a ‘humble hero.’

Linn celebrated his own testimonial last year before calling time on his senior career in the summer but he’ll be back at Arbroath to support his friend Little.

“The most impressive thing about Ricky is his character,” said Linn.

“He’s a humble hero. There could be 100 Arbroath fans waiting outside the ground for his autograph and he’d wonder why they were there.

“Ricky never expects or demands credit. He just gets on with the job.

“He’s the ultimate team-mate, someone who will always give everything he has got for the cause.

Winner

“I remember back to his early days where he’d beat the ground in anger if we lost a goal.

“He still does that. He’s a born winner and will do everything he can to help Arbroath win.

“The amount of miles he has put on the clock travelling up and down the road to Arbroath for ten years is crazy.

“It’s phenomenal to think a guy from Ayrshire could have so much love for Arbroath but Ricky does.”

Linn and Little have grown close as team-mates over the last decade.

They’ve seen the incredible transformation from a club that once played in front of fewer than 400 fans to record 5,500-plus crowds against Dundee this year.

And Linn added: “We’re from different places but we really hit it off as soon as we met.

“Before we signed for Arbroath, I can remember we were both nominated for PFA awards and found ourselves sat next to each other.

“We had a good night and quickly became friends at Arbroath.

Ricky Little and Bobby Linn have ‘cried and celebrated together’

Arbroath vs Montrose – Gayfield Park Ricky Little Testimonial Match Saturday 1st July, 2pm kick off Suggest Donations £10 / £5 Adults/Concessions Special Hospitality £40 – 2 Course Meal / 2 Drinks To book – email rickylittletestimonial@gmail.com

“We’ve been through so much together at the club. Relegations, promotions, title wins.

“We’ve cried and celebrated together. We have roomed together on nights out and in Magaluf.

“I would say he’s one of my best friends in football now.

“Our families have grown close together. You need to remember that for ten years Ricky has been coming up the road to play for Arbroath with both his dad and uncle.

“They are now massive supporters of the club too.

“Ricky has given the best years of his career to Arbroath. He’s a winner, a battler, a dog who will scrap for every loose ball.

We are delighted that our defender Ricky Little has signed a new contract extension. Making his 349th appearance on Saturday and in his 10th season, we are delighted to offer Ricky a testimonial!

“But off the park he’s one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet and that’s why I think the Arbroath fans love him so much.

“It will be a pleasure to see him at his testimonial.

“I don’t know if I’ll be there for the game or after but I’ll definitely be there to celebrate with Ricky and I hope he has a massive turnout for the game.”