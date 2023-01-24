Ricky Little declares ‘there’s no place I’d rather be’ as testimonial-bound Arbroath ace pens new deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ricky Little has spent the last ten years making the 250-mile round trip from his Ayrshire home to Arbroath to star for the Gayfield side.

The word ‘dedicated’ isn’t strong enough to describe Little’s commitment to the Lichties cause since he joined the Angus club in 2013.

On Saturday, he’ll make his 350th Arbroath appearance as they face Morton.

He has also just penned a contract extension until 2024 that will secure his well-earned testimonial.

And while he lives 125 miles from Arbroath, there’s no place Little would rather call ‘home.’

Ricky Little Contract Extension We are delighted that our defender Ricky Little has signed a new contract extension. Making his 349th appearance on Saturday and in his 10th season, we are delighted to offer Ricky a testimonial! Read more online; https://t.co/S96JBmk9tB pic.twitter.com/DV2LKMG6ix — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 23, 2023

“I was always going to sign a new deal with Arbroath if they offered it,” said Little.

“Where else would I want to go? I wouldn’t even want to think about playing for another club.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than Arbroath.

“People talk a lot about the travel concessions I make. I’m used to it by now.

Can miracles happen? Tonight, part-time Arbroath face Kilmarnock in a match which will ultimately decide the Championship title. Earlier this year, we visited the club to discuss their historic season for BBC One’s Football Focus. Watch the full film: https://t.co/y5AlyglzFd pic.twitter.com/BUgGT1dzfP — Studio Something (@s0methingsays) April 22, 2022

“But there’s something about Arbroath that keeps me coming back.

“It’s a really special club that has grown in my ten years here.

“Arbroath is a big club that still has a small family-feel.

“I can still head to Tutties Neuk with my dad after a game to say hello to the fans and be made to feel welcome.”

Ricky Little: My dad loves Arbroath

Little has shared the journey from Ayrshire to Arbroath with his dad Alex for the last decade.

And he admits, Alex would be lost without a visit to his favourite Angus seaside town every second Saturday.

Little also doesn’t know what he’d do without his partner-in-crime, Bobby Linn.

The pair having signed on the same day, with Linn enjoying his testimonial last year.

They have played a pivotal role in Arbroath’s rise from the bottom of League Two to become an established Championship club with 1500 season ticket holders.

“Sometimes Bobby and I take a step back and let it all sink in,” said Little.

“In the space of ten years, the club has transformed completely. It’s incredible how much it has grown.

“The crowds we are getting now are ridiculous.

“I can’t thank the Arbroath fans enough for backing us in huge numbers, even when things aren’t going so well.

“But even though Arbroath is now a big club, it has still retained it’s small family-friendly feel.

“The amount of young supporters we have now is amazing.

“It sounds cheesy but there is a real togetherness about Arbroath.

“There’s no ‘us and them.’ The board, staff, players and fans are all one.

“My dad loves it. He’d be lost without his Saturdays coming up the road for a bit of breakfast, a few drinks and the football.

“Getting the chance to have a testimonial is very special and it will be something to celebrate with my family.”