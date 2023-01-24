Ricky Little declares ‘there’s no place I’d rather be’ as testimonial-bound Arbroath ace pens new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ricky Little declares ‘there’s no place I’d rather be’ as testimonial-bound Arbroath ace pens new deal

By Ewan Smith
January 24 2023, 4.22pm
Ricky Little has signed a new deal with Arbroath. Image: SNS
Ricky Little has signed a new deal with Arbroath. Image: SNS

Ricky Little has spent the last ten years making the 250-mile round trip from his Ayrshire home to Arbroath to star for the Gayfield side.

The word ‘dedicated’ isn’t strong enough to describe Little’s commitment to the Lichties cause since he joined the Angus club in 2013.

On Saturday, he’ll make his 350th Arbroath appearance as they face Morton.

He has also just penned a contract extension until 2024 that will secure his well-earned testimonial.

And while he lives 125 miles from Arbroath, there’s no place Little would rather call ‘home.’

“I was always going to sign a new deal with Arbroath if they offered it,” said Little.

“Where else would I want to go? I wouldn’t even want to think about playing for another club.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than Arbroath.

“People talk a lot about the travel concessions I make. I’m used to it by now.

“But there’s something about Arbroath that keeps me coming back.

“It’s a really special club that has grown in my ten years here.

“Arbroath is a big club that still has a small family-feel.

“I can still head to Tutties Neuk with my dad after a game to say hello to the fans and be made to feel welcome.”

Ricky Little: My dad loves Arbroath

Ricky Little facing Rangers in his first year at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Little has shared the journey from Ayrshire to Arbroath with his dad Alex for the last decade.

And he admits, Alex would be lost without a visit to his favourite Angus seaside town every second Saturday.

Little also doesn’t know what he’d do without his partner-in-crime, Bobby Linn.

The pair having signed on the same day, with Linn enjoying his testimonial last year.

They have played a pivotal role in Arbroath’s rise from the bottom of League Two to become an established Championship club with 1500 season ticket holders.

Ricky Little has starred alongside Bobby Linn for ten years at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Sometimes Bobby and I take a step back and let it all sink in,” said Little.

“In the space of ten years, the club has transformed completely. It’s incredible how much it has grown.

“The crowds we are getting now are ridiculous.

“I can’t thank the Arbroath fans enough for backing us in huge numbers, even when things aren’t going so well.

“But even though Arbroath is now a big club, it has still retained it’s small family-friendly feel.

Ricky Little loves the close affinity Arbroath have with their fans. Image: SNS

“The amount of young supporters we have now is amazing.

“It sounds cheesy but there is a real togetherness about Arbroath.

“There’s no ‘us and them.’ The board, staff, players and fans are all one.

“My dad loves it. He’d be lost without his Saturdays coming up the road for a bit of breakfast, a few drinks and the football.

“Getting the chance to have a testimonial is very special and it will be something to celebrate with my family.”

