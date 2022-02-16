Ricky Little loving ‘special’ Arbroath journey – even if he has to drag dad out of pub after Gayfield clashes!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Ricky Little loving ‘special’ Arbroath journey – even if he has to drag dad out of pub after Gayfield clashes!

By Scott Lorimer
February 16 2022, 8.00am
Ricky Little marked 300 starts for Arbroath at the weekend after joining the Lichties in 2013.
Ricky Little marked 300 starts for Arbroath at the weekend after joining the Lichties in 2013.

Veteran defender Ricky Little doesn’t mind racking up the miles for Arbroath as he continues his incredible journey with the club.

The 32-year-old marked 300 competitive starts for the Angus side at the weekend as they faced Hibs on the Scottish Cup.

Despite the defeat, Little knows there is still the potential for incredible things to come for the Lichties as they look to win the Championship as the only part-time team in the league.

Ricky Little has been a mainstay of the Arbroath team in recent years.
Ricky Little has been a mainstay of the Arbroath team in recent years.

And when the side win, it makes the 130-mile trip from his home in Stevenston, Ayrshire, to Gayfield every other week that bit easier.

Travelling with dad

Little doesn’t drive it alone though.

He has his dad for company – even if he does have to drag him away from the pub across from the ground at home time.

“The travelling is a lot of miles,” he admits. “But the success the club has had in the last wee while makes it a lot easier to do.

Ricky Little puts in a tackle on Hibs' Lewis Stevenson in his 300th start for Arbroath.
Ricky Little puts in a tackle on Hibs’ Lewis Stevenson in his 300th start for Arbroath.

“My dad normally drives up and lets me chill out on match days.

“Then after the game I need to go and drag him out of Tutties.

“Depending on the result, sometimes we’ll have a chat about the football on the way back.

“Sometimes it’s bearable, other times it’s like listening to the gaffer again.”

While things are good for Arbroath and Little just now, it wasn’t always that way.

Nightmare debut

The defender made his debut for the Lichties in July 2013 against Stenhousemuir in the Ramsden’s Cup.

It turned out to be a nightmare for him after he broke his foot and missed half of his first season.

Ricky Little in action against Rangers in his first season with Arbroath - after recovering from his broken foot.
Ricky Little in action against Rangers in his first season with Arbroath – after recovering from his broken foot.

Since then, he has gone from strength-to-strength, won two league titles and enjoyed the club’s rise from the bottom of League Two.

Now he is aiming for a third league winners’ medal – and, with a testimonial on the cards next year, still hopes for many more appearances.

“It wasn’t a good start but I’ve been here so long now,” Little said. “It has been a good journey.

Ricky Little holds aloft the League Two trophy in 2017. He could be on course to lift his THIRD league trophy with Arbroath this season.
Ricky Little holds aloft the League Two trophy in 2017. He could be on course to lift his THIRD league trophy with Arbroath this season.

“The first season was a bit of a disaster for me. The second season was a bit up and down as well with the chance to win the league.

“But with the gaffer we have here, we’ve only been looking up the way.

“It has been brilliant to be a part of it. We know how special this season could be.

“To have made 300 starts is brilliant.

“I’m hoping I’ve still got a couple more years let in me yet to chalk up a few more appearances.”

Derek Gaston: Hibs ‘test’ was good for Arbroath but Lichties must now focus on Championship games to reap Premiership ‘rewards’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]