Ricky Little loving ‘special’ Arbroath journey – even if he has to drag dad out of pub after Gayfield clashes!

Veteran defender Ricky Little doesn’t mind racking up the miles for Arbroath as he continues his incredible journey with the club.

The 32-year-old marked 300 competitive starts for the Angus side at the weekend as they faced Hibs on the Scottish Cup.

Despite the defeat, Little knows there is still the potential for incredible things to come for the Lichties as they look to win the Championship as the only part-time team in the league.

And when the side win, it makes the 130-mile trip from his home in Stevenston, Ayrshire, to Gayfield every other week that bit easier.

Travelling with dad

Little doesn’t drive it alone though.

He has his dad for company – even if he does have to drag him away from the pub across from the ground at home time.

“The travelling is a lot of miles,” he admits. “But the success the club has had in the last wee while makes it a lot easier to do.

“My dad normally drives up and lets me chill out on match days.

“Then after the game I need to go and drag him out of Tutties.

“Depending on the result, sometimes we’ll have a chat about the football on the way back.

“Sometimes it’s bearable, other times it’s like listening to the gaffer again.”

While things are good for Arbroath and Little just now, it wasn’t always that way.

Nightmare debut

The defender made his debut for the Lichties in July 2013 against Stenhousemuir in the Ramsden’s Cup.

It turned out to be a nightmare for him after he broke his foot and missed half of his first season.

Since then, he has gone from strength-to-strength, won two league titles and enjoyed the club’s rise from the bottom of League Two.

Now he is aiming for a third league winners’ medal – and, with a testimonial on the cards next year, still hopes for many more appearances.

“It wasn’t a good start but I’ve been here so long now,” Little said. “It has been a good journey.

“The first season was a bit of a disaster for me. The second season was a bit up and down as well with the chance to win the league.

“But with the gaffer we have here, we’ve only been looking up the way.

“It has been brilliant to be a part of it. We know how special this season could be.

“To have made 300 starts is brilliant.

“I’m hoping I’ve still got a couple more years let in me yet to chalk up a few more appearances.”