Tommy Macpherson: Perthshire farmer dies aged 64

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Tommy Macpherson: Perthshire farmer dies aged 64

The family lived in Bankfoot until Tommy was eight and then they moved to Pitsundry Farm just outside the village.

By Chris Ferguson
Perthshire farmer Tommy Macpherson
Perthshire farmer Tommy Macpherson has died aged 64.

Tommy Macpherson, of Perthshire, respected as a hard-working sheep, beef and arable farmer, has died suddenly aged 64.

Born at Perth Royal Infirmary, to John and Jean Macpherson in June 1958, Tommy was the youngest of three and had two older sisters, Janet and Jane.

The family lived in Bankfoot until Tommy was eight when they moved to Pitsundry Farm just outside the village.

Pitsundry had been home to the Macpherson family since 1911 and Tommy lived there from 1966 until 2014 when he moved to Luncarty when his son Craig and family moved to the farm.

Tommy attended Auchtergaven School, Stanley Junior Secondary and then Perth Grammar School.

Outstanding student

He went straight from school to work at the farm, attending Elmwood College, Cupar, for a time, where he was named student of the year.

Tommy joined Bankfoot young farmers when he was 14, and played an active role over the years. He met his future wife, Libby Hume, a farmer’s daughter from Angus, at the bull sales dance in the Salutation Hotel, Perth, in October 1980.

Engaged in March 1981, the couple married on June 10 1982 at Carmyllie Parish Church and moved straight into Pitsundry.

Their daughter, Laura was born in November 1983, with Craig making the family complete in July 1985.

Even after “leaving” Bankfoot young farmers when he was 26, it continued to play a big part in his life and he was made an honorary life member.

The family hosted many events over the years such as show meetings, sheep dressing, stockjudging, and mock auctions, including one of the very first open stockjudging events in 2002 after the foot-and-mouth outbreak.

Livestock shows

During the summer, he exhibited cross sheep at shows in the area including Perth, Alyth, Kirriemuir and Brace.

As a young man, he also set up his own Suffolk flock, producing many of the top-priced shearlings at tup sales and travelled to Dalmally and Oban to buy blackface lambs to finish on the turnips at Pitsundry.

The top draw of these lambs would be exhibited at the Winter Fair, which Tommy was heavily involved in for 37 years.

The family enjoyed notable success there, having won both the blackface sheep section and the prestigious mountain and moorland many times.

As a committee member of the Scottish Fatstock Club when the Winter Fair moved back to Perth, Tommy was honoured to be appointed chief sheep steward from 1995 until 2000.

Expert judge

A well sought-after judge over many years, he also placed winning entries at numerous shows/events from the Black Isle Show, all the way down to the last Smithfield Show in London in 2004.

While he was a great stockman and took pride in his cattle and sheep, his favourite job was ploughing and last year he bought himself a new New Holland plough and competed in a match at Logiealmond, in December last year.

Tommy was a past chairman of the Tayside Suffolk Club, Perth branch of the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland and Perthshire Agricultural Discussion Society.

For many years, he sourced and turned out sheep for the Suffolk Sheep Society stand at events such as the Highland Show, Scotsheep and Northsheep.

Last year was a special one for Tommy and Libby who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in June with a weekend in Glenshee.

He is survived by his wife Libby, daughter Laura, son Craig and their families.

More from The Courier

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside blamed junior staff for disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel's poor performance
Siblings Gill Murray, David Adamson and Dawn Macfarlane, whose family's ledger was stolen in Blairgowrie
Perthshire family's shock as thieves take cars and 'irreplaceable' family heirloom
Lisa Cairns, who is missing in Naples
Family 'extremely worried' for Dundee woman, 44, missing in Italy
Arbroath FC star Ricky Little and Montrose FC boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie lavishes praise on Ricky Little ahead of Arbroath star's testimonial
External view of Tigh Sona in Forgandenny
'Unique' Perthshire home with stunning views and gardens on sale for nearly £900k
Seth Patrick has agreed a two-year deal with Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Seth Patrick says Brechin City made him 'feel valued and wanted' in his second…
Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket legend Charlie McGarrie
Charlie McGarrie: Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket great dies
L-R Dylan Newman, Ellis Davey, Malik Paul and Michael Nwadire, the county lines drug gang caught in Dundee. Image: Met Police.
London drugs gang smashed after missing child probe in Dundee
The A9 near Dunkeld.
A9 roadworks: Drivers face disruption north of Dunkeld until early August
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon will hold talks with Forest Green. Image: SNS.
Forfar confirm Ray McKinnon approach as ex-Dundee United boss opens talks with Forest Green