Family ‘extremely worried’ for Dundee woman, 44, missing in Italy

A Dundee family have told of their distress after a vulnerable relative went missing in Italy.

Lisa Cairns, 44, from Fintry, left her accommodation in Naples on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Concern is growing for the former Braeview Academy pupil, who is described as vulnerable.

Lisa was on holiday with her mum, Florence Jenkins, stepdad Vivian Jenkins and sister Nicola Cairns, when she went missing.

Vivian says they have reported the case to police and have been searching “night and day” for her.

Fears for missing Lisa Cairns

Vivian, 64, told The Courier: “We’ve been on a number of family holidays before and Lisa has never done anything like this.

“She just said, ‘I’m going out for some fresh air’ and ran out the door and into the lift.

“Nicola had been in the bathroom and tried to run after her but by the time she got down the stairs, Lisa was gone.

“The doorman said she’d run into the street – which is a big, long street.

“We’re extremely worried for her. She has now gone days without access to her medication.”

The family were scheduled to fly home on Tuesday but extended their stay to continue the search for Lisa.

A number of appeals have been made on social media for help in finding Lisa.

She is described as abut 5ft tall with short, brown hair.

When she went missing she was wearing bright green trousers, a blue t-shirt and navy blue trainers.

Vivian added: “Lisa is the sweetest girl but without her medication she could be up one moment and down the next.

‘It’s like finding a needle in a haystack’

“Our landlady at the apartments has kindly extended our stay.

“I’ve provide a statement to local police and also been in touch with the British embassy here.

“We haven’t heard a great deal from the police locally. Any time we’ve found police on the street we’ve been showing them a picture of Lisa.

“We also contacted police in Dundee to see if they could offer any advice.

“This is a distressing situation for us all but our priority is to find Lisa.

“It’s like finding a needle in a haystack.”