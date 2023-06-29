Family ‘extremely worried’ for Dundee woman, 44, missing in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Family ‘extremely worried’ for Dundee woman, 44, missing in Italy

Lisa Cairns has not been seen since leaving her apartment in Naples.

By James Simpson
Lisa Cairns, who is missing in Naples
Lisa Cairns went missing on Tuesday. Image: Flo Jenkins/Facebook

A Dundee family have told of their distress after a vulnerable relative went missing in Italy.

Lisa Cairns, 44, from Fintry, left her accommodation in Naples on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Concern is growing for the former Braeview Academy pupil, who is described as vulnerable.

Lisa was on holiday with her mum, Florence Jenkins, stepdad Vivian Jenkins and sister Nicola Cairns, when she went missing.

Vivian says they have reported the case to police and have been searching “night and day” for her.

Fears for missing Lisa Cairns

Vivian, 64, told The Courier: “We’ve been on a number of family holidays before and Lisa has never done anything like this.

“She just said, ‘I’m going out for some fresh air’ and ran out the door and into the lift.

“Nicola had been in the bathroom and tried to run after her but by the time she got down the stairs, Lisa was gone.

“The doorman said she’d run into the street – which is a big, long street.

“We’re extremely worried for her. She has now gone days without access to her medication.”

Lisa ran out into the busy Riviera di Chiaia area of Naples. Image: Google Maps

The family were scheduled to fly home on Tuesday but extended their stay to continue the search for Lisa.

A number of appeals have been made on social media for help in finding Lisa.

She is described as abut 5ft tall with short, brown hair.

When she went missing she was wearing bright green trousers, a blue t-shirt and navy blue trainers.

Vivian added: “Lisa is the sweetest girl but without her medication she could be up one moment and down the next.

‘It’s like finding a needle in a haystack’

“Our landlady at the apartments has kindly extended our stay.

“I’ve provide a statement to local police and also been in touch with the British embassy here.

“We haven’t heard a great deal from the police locally. Any time we’ve found police on the street we’ve been showing them a picture of Lisa.

“We also contacted police in Dundee to see if they could offer any advice.

“This is a distressing situation for us all but our priority is to find Lisa.

“It’s like finding a needle in a haystack.”

