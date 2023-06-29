Perthshire family’s shock as thieves take cars and ‘irreplaceable’ family heirloom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire family’s shock as thieves take cars and ‘irreplaceable’ family heirloom

A book documenting sales from a Blairgowrie ironmongers for more than a century was among the items stolen.

By Kieran Webster
Siblings Gill Murray, David Adamson and Dawn Macfarlane, whose family's ledger was stolen in Blairgowrie
Siblings Gill Murray, David Adamson and Dawn Macfarlane hope the missing ledger can be found. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A Perthshire family have told of their shock after two cars and an “irreplaceable” family heirloom were stolen during a break-in.

Dawn Macfarlane’s home in Perth was targeted during the night earlier this month.

She woke to find her cars – both Volskwagens – had been taken from outside the house.

Inside one of the cars was a ledger for Dawn’s family’s shop in Blairgowrie.

The book documented sales from Adamson Ironmonger between 1887 and 1987.

The family – who had planned on donating the ledger to Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Local History Trust – are now appealing for information that might help them get it back.

The theft happened on Kincarrathie Crescent, Perth, in the early hours of Friday June 2.

Thieves broke into Perth home through patio doors

Dawn said: “It happened in the middle of the night, they broke through the patio doors.

“They took the keys to both our cars and drove away with them.

“It didn’t really click until mid-morning when my husband was away to play golf and he asked, ‘What have you done with the car keys this time?’

“We went outside and thought, ‘Where are our cars?’

The Adamson Ironmonger shop in Blairgowrie opened in 1887. Image Gill Murray
Adamson Ironmonger on High Street Blairgowrie.
Adamson Ironmonger on the day of its closure in 1987. Image: Gill Murray

“I didn’t have many valuables in my car but one of the things was the ledger from our great-grandfather’s business.

“It’s been very traumatic – we couldn’t sleep for the first few nights after it.

“Your home is your safe place. It left us in shock and sadness.

“We’ve both been without a car for the last three weeks – we’ve borrowed neighbours’ cars in the meantime.”

Dawn says police have told her it is unlikely she and her husband will ever get their metallic black Polo or Golf Estate R back.

Dawn was left in shock after the break-in. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

However, golf clubs that were also inside one of the cars were dumped in Edinburgh – sparking hopes the ledger may still be found.

Dawn added: “The golf clubs were ditched in quite a smart street in Edinburgh and the police picked them up.

“There are so many things you can replace but there are some things you can’t, which is terribly sad.

“If the ledger is found, at least the police will know it’s ours.”

Stolen Blairgowrie ledger has ‘sentimental value’ to family

Gill Murray, Dawn’s sister, used to work at the shop’s office on Blairgowrie High Street before it closed.

She said: “The ledger has a record of everything we sold and it was interesting to see who it sold to and the prices of things over the years.

“This was an important bit of information so we’re really quite upset about it.

“It’s got no value to anyone else – for us it’s got sentimental value.

The inside of the historic ledger.
The ledger shows transactions dating back to 1887. Image: Dawn Macfarlane

“The shop sold kitchen equipment, garden equipment, paraffin – a proper ironmonger that sold everything.

“As soon as we were old enough we all worked in the shop and I worked in the office until 1987.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm on Friday June 2, police received a report of a housebreaking and theft on Kincarrathie Crescent, Perth.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

