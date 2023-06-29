Perthshire family’s shock as thieves take cars and ‘irreplaceable’ family heirloom

A Perthshire family have told of their shock after two cars and an “irreplaceable” family heirloom were stolen during a break-in.

Dawn Macfarlane’s home in Perth was targeted during the night earlier this month.

She woke to find her cars – both Volskwagens – had been taken from outside the house.

Inside one of the cars was a ledger for Dawn’s family’s shop in Blairgowrie.

The book documented sales from Adamson Ironmonger between 1887 and 1987.

The family – who had planned on donating the ledger to Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Local History Trust – are now appealing for information that might help them get it back.

The theft happened on Kincarrathie Crescent, Perth, in the early hours of Friday June 2.

Thieves broke into Perth home through patio doors

Dawn said: “It happened in the middle of the night, they broke through the patio doors.

“They took the keys to both our cars and drove away with them.

“It didn’t really click until mid-morning when my husband was away to play golf and he asked, ‘What have you done with the car keys this time?’

“We went outside and thought, ‘Where are our cars?’

“I didn’t have many valuables in my car but one of the things was the ledger from our great-grandfather’s business.

“It’s been very traumatic – we couldn’t sleep for the first few nights after it.

“Your home is your safe place. It left us in shock and sadness.

“We’ve both been without a car for the last three weeks – we’ve borrowed neighbours’ cars in the meantime.”

Dawn says police have told her it is unlikely she and her husband will ever get their metallic black Polo or Golf Estate R back.

However, golf clubs that were also inside one of the cars were dumped in Edinburgh – sparking hopes the ledger may still be found.

Dawn added: “The golf clubs were ditched in quite a smart street in Edinburgh and the police picked them up.

“There are so many things you can replace but there are some things you can’t, which is terribly sad.

“If the ledger is found, at least the police will know it’s ours.”

Stolen Blairgowrie ledger has ‘sentimental value’ to family

Gill Murray, Dawn’s sister, used to work at the shop’s office on Blairgowrie High Street before it closed.

She said: “The ledger has a record of everything we sold and it was interesting to see who it sold to and the prices of things over the years.

“This was an important bit of information so we’re really quite upset about it.

“It’s got no value to anyone else – for us it’s got sentimental value.

“The shop sold kitchen equipment, garden equipment, paraffin – a proper ironmonger that sold everything.

“As soon as we were old enough we all worked in the shop and I worked in the office until 1987.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm on Friday June 2, police received a report of a housebreaking and theft on Kincarrathie Crescent, Perth.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

