NHS Tayside blamed junior staff for disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel’s poor performance

NHS Tayside blamed the quality of junior doctors just weeks before they finally took action against the surgeon at the centre of a major scandal.

Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel was eventually placed under supervision and later suspended for repeatedly botching operations on patients in 2013.

The details emerged in official papers released by the Scottish Government which dominated First Minister’s Questions at parliament today.

It comes on the same day a Fife grandmother who confronted Humza Yousaf spoke out about her 11 years of pain she suffered after he left her with life-changing injuries.

Minutes from a meeting on June 3, 2013, show senior NHS Tayside staff accepted Mr Eljamel’s claims over why he had been performing poorly.

The document reads: “We accept that Professor Eljamel had been under significant pressure in recent years with his clinical practice due to a culmination of factors.

“These included a deterioration in the quantity and quality of junior staff support, an increased throughput of patients and the pressures of waiting times guarantees.”

The health board noted an “escalating number of complaints” about the rogue surgeon, who was first hired in 1995.

But bosses added the disgraced medic had “altered his practice significantly” and would be afforded support due to the pressures he was under.

Yet later that same month, on June 21, a letter from NHS Tayside to Mr Eljamel said he would have to be placed under special measures after two further complaints emerged.

By the end of the year, he had been suspended by the health board.

Earlier this month whistleblowers who worked with Mr Eljamel claimed NHS Tayside was aware of concerns over his behaviour as early as 2009.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the latest revelations meant a full public inquiry into the surgeon must now be held.

Campaigners who were harmed by the notorious neurosurgeon have said anything less is unacceptable and will not give them the answers they need.

Mr Yousaf has repeatedly refused to commit to a public inquiry despite mounting pressure.

The first minister fears a full inquiry could take years before giving patients answers, and Mr Eljamel would be unlikely to cooperate since he fled Scotland.

But Mr Ross said: “Surely the quicker it starts the quicker we can start to get answers?

“We shouldn’t be letting Doctor Eljamel off by assuming he will not respond or cooperate.”

The Health Secretary refusing to meet MSPs on Eljamel until industrial action in NHS is resolved is completely unacceptable. The promised response for my constituents is already weeks late. Patient confidence that they will get the truth is eroded further week by week. — Michael Marra MSP (@michaeljmarra) June 29, 2023

He said anger is also mounting among MSPs over delays to a promised update from SNP health chief Michael Matheson.

Dundee Labour’s Michael Marra said it was “unacceptable” for the health secretary not to meet MSPs until industrial action in the NHS is resolved.

He added: “The promised response for my constituents is already weeks late. Patient confidence that they will get the truth is eroded further week by week.”