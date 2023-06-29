NHS Tayside blamed junior staff for disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel’s poor performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside blamed junior staff for disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel’s poor performance

It comes on the same day a Fife grandmother spoke out about her 11 years of pain she suffered after he left her with life-changing injuries.

By Justin Bowie
NHS Tayside blamed the quality of junior doctors just weeks before they finally took action against the surgeon at the centre of a major scandal.

Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel was eventually placed under supervision and later suspended for repeatedly botching operations on patients in 2013.

The details emerged in official papers released by the Scottish Government which dominated First Minister’s Questions at parliament today.

It comes on the same day a Fife grandmother who confronted Humza Yousaf spoke out about her 11 years of pain she suffered after he left her with life-changing injuries.

Minutes from a meeting on June 3, 2013, show senior NHS Tayside staff accepted Mr Eljamel’s claims over why he had been performing poorly.

The document reads: “We accept that Professor Eljamel had been under significant pressure in recent years with his clinical practice due to a culmination of factors.

“These included a deterioration in the quantity and quality of junior staff support, an increased throughput of patients and the pressures of waiting times guarantees.”

The health board noted an “escalating number of complaints” about the rogue surgeon, who was first hired in 1995.

But bosses added the disgraced medic had “altered his practice significantly” and would be afforded support due to the pressures he was under.

Yet later that same month, on June 21, a letter from NHS Tayside to Mr Eljamel said he would have to be placed under special measures after two further complaints emerged.

By the end of the year, he had been suspended by the health board.

Earlier this month whistleblowers who worked with Mr Eljamel claimed NHS Tayside was aware of concerns over his behaviour as early as 2009.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the latest revelations meant a full public inquiry into the surgeon must now be held.

Campaigners who were harmed by the notorious neurosurgeon have said anything less is unacceptable and will not give them the answers they need.

Mr Yousaf has repeatedly refused to commit to a public inquiry despite mounting pressure.

The first minister fears a full inquiry could take years before giving patients answers, and Mr Eljamel would be unlikely to cooperate since he fled Scotland.

But Mr Ross said: “Surely the quicker it starts the quicker we can start to get answers?

“We shouldn’t be letting Doctor Eljamel off by assuming he will not respond or cooperate.”

He said anger is also mounting among MSPs over delays to a promised update from SNP health chief Michael Matheson.

Dundee Labour’s Michael Marra said it was “unacceptable” for the health secretary not to meet MSPs until industrial action in the NHS is resolved.

He added: “The promised response for my constituents is already weeks late. Patient confidence that they will get the truth is eroded further week by week.”

