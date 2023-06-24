VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures

Glenrothes grandmother Theresa Mallett, a victim of disgraced Sam Eljamel, decided to 'go Rambo' during the first minister's speech in the city’s Caird Hall.

By Justin Bowie

A furious Fife SNP member heckled and confronted Humza Yousaf in protest at his failure to order a public inquiry into a disgraced Dundee doctor who harmed her.

Theresa Mallett, 61, from Glenrothes, is quitting the party she has supported for decades in anger over their stance on an investigation into rogue ex-NHS Tayside doctor Sam Eljamel.

The Fife grandmother told us she decided to “go Rambo” in a bid to make the first minister listen to patients during his speech at the independence event in Dundee.

Mr Yousaf briefly left the stage and went to speak to Ms Mallett, who was sitting in the audience, after she interrupted his speech to party members.

The campaigner made an emotional plea to the first minister for a full public inquiry to be held into the neurosurgeon who left her with life-changing injuries.

She tearfully said to Mr Yousaf she lives in constant pain due to her nightmare ordeal and told him she has been a nationalist for more than 30 years.

‘This is for Humza’

Ms Mallett told us: “This is for Humza. The buck stops with him. He is not just an SNP minister, he is Scotland’s First Minister.

“It’s this one issue. All he has to do is listen.”

The Glenrothes grandmother said she interrupted the SNP leader to bring attention to her cause and “get people talking”.

She told us: “It gets people talking. I’ll cancel my direct debits. Humza can have the bloody membership card.”

Humza Yousaf does not back a full public inquiry into Professor Eljamel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Eljamel repeatedly botched operations on patients and left them with life-changing injuries while working in Dundee between 1995 and 2013.

Mr Yousaf rejected calls for a public inquiry on Monday, claiming Mr Eljamel would be unable to answer key questions since he fled Scotland.

However, victims of the disgraced neurosurgeon insist any probe should centre on NHS Tayside and what the health board knew about his malpractice.

SNP health chief Michael Matheson is considering an independent review into the scandal, but campaigners say this does not go far enough.

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

Last week whistleblowers claimed NHS Tayside chiefs were aware of concerns around Mr Eljamel four years before he was suspended.

Ms Mallett went under the knife to be treated for sciatica in December 2012, just months before the rogue surgeon was placed under supervision.

She was told the surgery was a complete success the following day, but now lives in complete pain and struggles to get by.

Ms Mallett only became involved with the campaign for an inquiry recently, and told us it had given her a fresh drive.

‘I’ve got a purpose’

She said: “I feel I’ve got a purpose in my life now. I don’t have a lot else in my life. This is something I can do.

“I just have to live with the pain now. There’s pain 24 hours a day.

“I can’t bend, I can’t lift, I walk very slowly. I have to get help with housework, my cooking, and my cleaning.”

But she added: “I still have to get on with my life. I still have two grandsons to be with and a daughter to support.”

NHS Tayside maintain bosses only became aware of concerns around Mr Eljamel in 2013, when he was placed under supervision.

A spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside were not previously aware of these concerns by former trainees relating to their experiences of Professor Eljamel.

“We understandably take these concerns very seriously and we would encourage anyone who has concerns about Professor Eljamel to contact the Patient Liaison Response Team.”

