NHS Tayside accused of cover-up over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel

NHS Tayside managers knew about concerns over disgraced Dundee doctor Professor Sam Eljamel four years before he was suspended, whistleblowers claim.

The Scottish Government confirmed it is “considering” a possible independent inquiry into the rogue surgeon as the health board was accused of a huge cover-up.

Prof Eljamel botched dozens of operations and left patients with lifelong injuries between 1995 and 2013 while working in Dundee as a neurosurgeon.

NHS Tayside has long claimed it first became aware of claims the rogue doctor was harming patients in June 2013, when he was put under supervision.

However, three surgeon who worked alongside him have now told the BBC:

NHS Tayside was told about concerns as early as 2009.

Doctors who raised the alarm were shut down.

Prof Eljamel regularly left the operating table to do private work.

The whistleblowers claim the surgeon regularly allowed junior doctors to carry out surgeries unsupervised when he should have been operating himself.

They allege the disgraced neurosurgeon was a bully who was regarded as “untouchable” since he brought money into his department through “questionable” research projects.

‘I was shut down’

One doctor told the BBC: “I did raise concerns at the time but I was shut down. We were told we would never get our traineeship.”

“NHS Tayside has covered things like this up for a long time in Dundee. It went all the way up to the board. They all knew about it.”

Campaigners who were harmed as a result of Prof Eljamel’s negligence say the bombshell claims now put the case for a full public inquiry beyond doubt.

SNP health chief Michael Matheson has offered patients a one-on-one independent review, but victims warn this does not go far enough.

Campaigner Jules Rose, from Kinross, has been fighting for justice since Prof Eljamel removed her tear gland instead of a tumour.

Given the latest revelations, she now has doubts over whether the former NHS Tayside surgeon even carried out her operation.

She told us: “This isn’t just about Eljamel’s actions. This is about the board and nurses, doctors and senior management knowing what was going on since at least 2009.

“The board has failed in their duty to protect patients. A one-to-one independent review is insignificant at this level of harm. This is the tip of the iceberg.”

She added: “I’ve always been swaying back and forth if it was the registar that performed my botched operation.

“Now upon hearing what this surgeon has said, it increases my inquisitiveness to seek the answer.”

Campaigner Pat Kelly has long doubted Prof Eljamel even showed up for his surgery – and he’s now more determined than ever to discover the truth.

He said: “Given what this whistleblower and the seriousness of what he says, I now believe the game is up for NHS Tayside and the Scottish Government.

“Enough is enough and I hope all MSPs do the decent thing and demand a Public Inquiry.”

He added: “I have always doubted that Eljamel showed up for my operation.

“I am now going back to Police Scotland to ask if they will now question those present in the theatre that day.”

Just two days ago campaigners wore hospital gowns splattered with blood outside Holyrood as they pressed home their demands for an inquiry

At the time, they said a total of 99 victims have come forward claiming they suffered as a result of Prof Eljamel’s actions.

In the 48 hours since then, an additional four patients have come forward, taking the total up to 103.

The Scottish Government had previously insisted any questions patients had were for NHS Tayside to answer.

But in a statement, a spokesperson told us a possible independent review into Prof Eljamel was now being “considered”.

They said: “We are considering what the best next steps would be, including a potential independent review, to ensure patients and their families can have confidence that they have the answers they need.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “These revelations are so serious they confirm my previous view that a full, independent enquiry is the best option.”

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “Surely now the case for a public inquiry is made beyond doubt.”

NHS Tayside was contacted for comment.