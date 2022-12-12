Disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel ‘lied’ on website about completing US degree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel ‘lied’ on website about completing US degree

Rogue Dundee doctor Professor Sam Eljamel falsely claimed on his own website he had obtained a specialist medical degree in the United States despite failing to complete the course.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 12 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 12 2022, 10.12am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

Rogue Dundee doctor Professor Sam Eljamel falsely claimed on his own website he had obtained a specialist medical degree in the United States despite failing to complete the course.

The disgraced surgeon lied to university bosses in Connecticut that he was finishing his fellowship elsewhere shortly before joining NHS Tayside in 1995.

Angry victims of Prof Eljamel – who carried out dozens of botched operations on patients – claimed it raised further alarm bells over his employment.

NHS Tayside has insisted all necessary checks were carried out before they hired the surgeon.

Demands for answers

The Scottish Government said previously health board bosses did not verify if Prof Eljamel finished his fellowship since it was not relevant to his new job.

However, campaigners who suffered life-changing injuries at the medic’s hands have been demanding the Scottish Government launch a public inquiry into his actions.

They want to know why he was allowed to continue working for NHS Tayside while concerns over his conduct were being investigated.

He removed the wrong part of one patient’s body and was ordered to pay another woman £2.8 million in compensation due to his severe mistakes.

A screenshot from Prof Eljamel’s old website – which he has since taken down – shows him claiming he earned his fellowship from Connecticut University while working at Hartford Hospital across the Atlantic.

Screenshots shown Professor Eljamel lied on his own website.

He said the process of working abroad had been a “valuable experience” and even encouraged other young neurosurgeons to do the same.

But a document shared with The Courier showed Prof Eljamel had not finished the degree when he left the university after just six months in 1995.

University bosses say they were led to understand by the surgeon that he would complete the course elsewhere, but they had no record to prove he continued.

Shortly after his departure from the United States, Prof Eljamel took up his post as a surgeon in Tayside.

On an undated copy of the medic’s CV from long after he moved to Scotland, the surgeon lists that he was a “clinical fellow in neurosurgery”.

But he failed to make any note of not completing the degree and there is no indication that he obtained his fellowship elsewhere.

‘Absolute enigma’

Pat Kelly, a campaigner who was a victim of Prof Eljamel, said: “When he took over in 1995, there was a lot of hype surrounding Eljamel. We heard this guy was headhunted from America.

“Questions have got to be answered. The man is an absolute enigma.”

When Mr Kelly raised concerns over Prof Eljamel’s background to the Scottish Government, officials said the fellowship degree was not a “requirement of the post”.

Campaigner Pat Kelly.

They added: “Such fellowships are not classed as qualifications, and the health board did not therefore seek evidence of its completion.”

Mr Kelly said: “That is a totally ridiculous statement.

“We need a public inquiry to investigate every aspect behind this surgeon’s activities. How much more is out there concerning this man’s antics?”

Liz Smith, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Tory MSP Liz Smith, who has led Holyrood demands for a probe, said: “Very serious questions remain unanswered about Professor Eljamel’s employment at NHS Tayside.

“Just how many injustices do Professor Eljamel’s patients have to suffer before we get to the truth? This is exactly why there needs to be a full independent inquiry.”

Last week a whistleblower claimed workplace health and safety bosses had failed patients by not investigating NHS Tayside.

SNP leaders have repeatedly sidestepped demands for an inquiry.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The questions that now remain are ones that must be answered by NHS Tayside rather than the government.

“I have been very clear with the board that I expect them to give this the highest priority and continue to support and involve those affected.”

NHS Tayside declined to comment.

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
