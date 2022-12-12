Disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel ‘lied’ on website about completing US degree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rogue Dundee doctor Professor Sam Eljamel falsely claimed on his own website he had obtained a specialist medical degree in the United States despite failing to complete the course.

The disgraced surgeon lied to university bosses in Connecticut that he was finishing his fellowship elsewhere shortly before joining NHS Tayside in 1995.

Angry victims of Prof Eljamel – who carried out dozens of botched operations on patients – claimed it raised further alarm bells over his employment.

NHS Tayside has insisted all necessary checks were carried out before they hired the surgeon.

Demands for answers

The Scottish Government said previously health board bosses did not verify if Prof Eljamel finished his fellowship since it was not relevant to his new job.

However, campaigners who suffered life-changing injuries at the medic’s hands have been demanding the Scottish Government launch a public inquiry into his actions.

They want to know why he was allowed to continue working for NHS Tayside while concerns over his conduct were being investigated.

He removed the wrong part of one patient’s body and was ordered to pay another woman £2.8 million in compensation due to his severe mistakes.

A screenshot from Prof Eljamel’s old website – which he has since taken down – shows him claiming he earned his fellowship from Connecticut University while working at Hartford Hospital across the Atlantic.

He said the process of working abroad had been a “valuable experience” and even encouraged other young neurosurgeons to do the same.

But a document shared with The Courier showed Prof Eljamel had not finished the degree when he left the university after just six months in 1995.

University bosses say they were led to understand by the surgeon that he would complete the course elsewhere, but they had no record to prove he continued.

Shortly after his departure from the United States, Prof Eljamel took up his post as a surgeon in Tayside.

On an undated copy of the medic’s CV from long after he moved to Scotland, the surgeon lists that he was a “clinical fellow in neurosurgery”.

But he failed to make any note of not completing the degree and there is no indication that he obtained his fellowship elsewhere.

‘Absolute enigma’

Pat Kelly, a campaigner who was a victim of Prof Eljamel, said: “When he took over in 1995, there was a lot of hype surrounding Eljamel. We heard this guy was headhunted from America.

“Questions have got to be answered. The man is an absolute enigma.”

When Mr Kelly raised concerns over Prof Eljamel’s background to the Scottish Government, officials said the fellowship degree was not a “requirement of the post”.

They added: “Such fellowships are not classed as qualifications, and the health board did not therefore seek evidence of its completion.”

Mr Kelly said: “That is a totally ridiculous statement.

“We need a public inquiry to investigate every aspect behind this surgeon’s activities. How much more is out there concerning this man’s antics?”

Tory MSP Liz Smith, who has led Holyrood demands for a probe, said: “Very serious questions remain unanswered about Professor Eljamel’s employment at NHS Tayside.

“Just how many injustices do Professor Eljamel’s patients have to suffer before we get to the truth? This is exactly why there needs to be a full independent inquiry.”

Last week a whistleblower claimed workplace health and safety bosses had failed patients by not investigating NHS Tayside.

SNP leaders have repeatedly sidestepped demands for an inquiry.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The questions that now remain are ones that must be answered by NHS Tayside rather than the government.

“I have been very clear with the board that I expect them to give this the highest priority and continue to support and involve those affected.”

NHS Tayside declined to comment.