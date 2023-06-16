Tayside and Fife heatwave: Is sunny weather set to end?

People across Tayside and Fife may want to make the most of the heatwave – with the consistently sunny weather likely to end over the coming days.

The region has been enjoying a prolonged spell of warm and dry conditions this week with the mercury rising to the mid-20s on several consecutive days and barely a cloud in sight.

Some parts of the UK have even introduced a hosepipe ban due to the hot conditions elsewhere.

Although Scottish Water has told The Courier “we are a long way away from any type of intervention like that” in the east of Scotland, there have been concerns about water scarcity – with people also encouraged to use water more sparingly.

However, forecasts suggest clouds are on the horizon in time for Father’s Day on Sunday – and some rain is even expected next week.

Saturday weather forecast

After a clear start, clouds are set to move in across Tayside and Fife on Saturday morning – blocking the sun that most have become used to this week.

Temperatures will remain fairly warm, though, with highs of 21°C expected in many inland areas and the high teens closer to the coast.

The Met Office also says it will stay dry.

There will also be some gusts of close to 20mph at times.

Father’s Day weather forecast

The forecast for Father’s Day is mainly cloudy again – but hopes of a barbecue may not be dashed, with conditions once again expected to stay dry.

Temperatures will reach highs of about 17°C, getting warmer further west with 20°C expected in Perth – along with the occasional sunny interval.

Weather forecast for next week

Things are set to change heading into next week with periods of heavy rain expected in several parts of Tayside and Fife on Monday morning, and the potential for light showers later in the day.

The Met Office also says scattered showers are expected on Tuesday.

Later in the week, there could be some thundery showers in areas of Perthshire – though it will still remain warm with temperatures climbing into the 20s once again in many parts.